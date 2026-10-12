Ilhan Omar's residence raided by DHS: Report

The "ongoing criminal investigation" into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) seems to have escalated Monday morning, as Homeland Security Investigations agents raided her residence in Washington, D.C., Fox News has reported.

Fox News reported that agents raided Omar's residence in connection with the immigration paperwork Omar's late father filled out on her behalf when she was a child.

'This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.'

Omar was born in Somalia in October 1982, according to her congressional biography. She claimed in a 2018 interview that she became a naturalized U.S. citizen before she turned 18.

Rumors have swirled for nearly a decade that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is Omar's biological brother and that she married him to help him remain in the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin even seemed to confirm those rumors during the Republican midterm convention last month.

"We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States," Mullin told podcaster Benny Johnson September 10. "We know he lives now in London."

Mullin confirmed an "investigation" into Omar and that "something's gonna happen."

RELATED: DHS secretary: Ilhan Omar married her brother, and consequences are coming

A few days after Mullin's comments to Johnson, border czar Tom Homan confirmed the "ongoing criminal investigation" into Omar.

"If someone committed immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or anything like that, regardless if they're a congressman or not, no one's above the law," Homan said September 13.

According to Fox News, multiple people wearing HSI jackets were seen outside Omar's D.C. residence Monday morning at around 6 a.m. The DHS and the DOJ are both involved in the investigation, Fox said.

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told the outlet in a statement.

A TV broadcast of the report had a slightly different statement: "This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation."

Fox could not confirm whether Omar was at the residence at the time of the raid.

Multiple attempts to reach Omar's office were unsuccessful. Omar's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking story.



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