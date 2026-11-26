Looking back, I can't believe that there's only one month left of 2026. This year has been a whirlwind of personal achievements, unexpected setbacks, and incredible milestones. I'll spare you the whole tale, but there are a few things I need to mention that I'm especially grateful for this year.

I officially joined Blaze News as an occasional contributor in September 2025, shortly after Charlie Kirk was taken. I had been a fan of TheBlaze for nearly a decade prior. My mother-in-law introduced me to Glenn Beck many years before that. I even wrote a couple of one-off articles for Blaze News in 2024. But it was that void left behind by Charlie, and the inexplicable pull to do something meaningful in the conservative movement, that drove me to reach out for a real job at the one place that I knew valued my expertise in consumer tech.

First and foremost, I'm thankful for you.

Throughout 2026, I was very fortunate to get the opportunity to write several articles per week, in which I covered some of the most important stories of my entire career. It also gave me a chance to get to know you — the people reading this right now. You may not know this, but I looked at every comment. I took every critique to heart. And I loved to hear stories about how something I wrote was useful or helpful when you applied it to your digital lives.

So first and foremost, I'm thankful for you — everyone who reads my work, comments on my articles, and provides a path for me to keep doing what I love at Blaze News. I couldn't publish a single word without you, and I'm grateful for your time and support. You can find more of my thoughts on X, if that’s something you wish to add to your feed.

In September 2026, I became more than an occasional contributor at Blaze News. I joined the team as a full-time reporter, covering tech as I always have, plus political pieces around the RNC, elections, and more. It's been a blast! Having already spent seven years in tech media before Blaze News, I wish with all my heart that this is where I can build the rest of my career, writing stories about things that I love — tech — and how they pertain to things that are important — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in this great country. In the meantime, I'm grateful for the opportunity to be here and write every day.

I wouldn’t be here without several very important people.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to Blaze News editor in chief Chris Bedford for bringing me into Blaze Media full-time. I'm blessed with the privilege to work here and do what I do every day. You changed my life, and it’s an honor to be part of this team.

Thank you again to Chris Bedford, managing editor Rob Eno, and senior editor Cortney Weil for all the tips, leads, and assignments that led to some of the most important stories I have covered at Blaze News so far. I'm grateful for your expertise and guidance.

Thank you to my senior editors, past and present — James Poulos, for keeping me on the front page of Blaze News every week, and Peter Gietl, for giving me my start at Blaze Media as a contributor on two separate occasions. You two are the reason Blaze News has a tech column at all, and without you vouching for me to be part of your team, I couldn't be here.

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Zach Laidlaw/Blaze News

Outside work, my life has been a mix of ups and downs, with several losses across my extended family. Through it all, though, I'm grateful for my wife. We celebrated 11 years of marriage this year and 18 years since we've been together, dating back to high school. She is my rock who has kept me grounded, even as life throws hurdles our way. I couldn’t ask for a better friend, confidante, and partner through this life. Sending my love.

Finally, I'm thankful for God’s grace, guidance, and mercy. I've watched Him move pieces in my life to put me where I am, and although the days can sometimes be difficult, I pray to always trust in Him and His will. The pathway that led me to Blaze Media couldn’t have been anything other than divine intervention. Several steps along the way shouldn’t have worked out in my favor, but they did, and I'm here. Glory be to God. Amen.

Thank you. All of you.

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