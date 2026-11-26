At some point, Thanksgiving has gone off the tracks. I don’t know when we collectively decided Thanksgiving had to be the most over-the-top spread of dozens of incredibly time-consuming dishes, only for everyone to stare at 12 hours of football in a catatonic food coma, but this year I’m checking out. Throwing in the towel. I’m done with turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Call me anti-American, but this food is for the birds.

Now don’t get me wrong. I love Thanksgiving, the time off, reconnecting with family, and mulling over all the myriad things we have to be thankful for. We should pause and acknowledge that we live in a wonderful time and that talking with your family and loved ones is a blessing from God. I’m such a fan of Thanksgiving that when I went to college in London, I organized a holiday dinner for all the Americans. That meant traipsing to multiple grocery stores to find Turkey and cranberries and desperately trying to defrost a small bird in time. It was annoying to pull off, but it was wonderful to hang out with fellow Americans and have a slice of home.

I don’t think I should have to pour six gallons of seed oil into a vat and possibly burn down the neighborhood or leave myself with horrific burns in order to have dinner.

This brings me to turkey. In short, it’s an awful meat that never tastes great. I’m sure I will get roasted in the comments, pun intended, for daring to besmirch the good reputation of this foul fowl, but it’s not for me. I don’t want to spend an insane amount of money on a giant bird that takes three days to defrost, needs 24 hours of brining to be edible, and then requires a full day of basting. I’ve tried cooking it in every conceivable manner: butter under the skin, with stuffing, without stuffing; it still comes out dry and flavorless.

Perhaps you’ll say no; you need to fry the bird. Deep-fried turkey is gross, and yes, I’ve had it prepared by someone who had been doing it for decades, and everyone swore it was the best turkey. It’s greasy and has an awful texture. And I don’t think I should have to pour six gallons of seed oil into a vat and possibly burn down the neighborhood or leave myself with horrific burns in order to have dinner.

We owe our popular-culture conception of the turkey on Thanksgiving to a long-forgotten novel, “Northwood,” by Sarah Josepha Hale, for its dominance in the national picture of the holiday meal. The Pilgrims most likely ate a lot of turkey, although it wasn’t present at the first Thanksgiving. Well, Miss Hale can keep her bird. I’ve moved on.

RELATED: Turkey-hater's delight: 6 historic Thanksgiving substitutes

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Part of the problem is that all of these dishes are very labor-intensive, and you only have one oven. I’m the only person left in my family who really cooks, so I'm left to manage 12 dishes for a large number of people. Trying to time the turkey, stuffing, fresh-baked rolls, green beans, and 50 other details finally burned me out.

This year I’m Pilgrimmaxxing. The original Thanksgiving feast featured lobster, oysters, crab, and other readily available seafood. So this year I’m spending the holiday with my family in Florida, and I’m having cedar plank-grilled fish, crab, and fresh shucked oysters. We’ll throw in a Key lime pie for good measure.

No, we won’t have dry turkey or mashed potatoes and gravy (the worst version of potatoes), or sweet potatoes with marshmallows all covered in sickly sweet cranberry mush or whatever other culinary travesty Instagram cooks up this year. But I will have my sanity back, an easy meal to cook and clean up, and time to actually hang out with the people I love. Which is the true meaning of Thanksgiving.