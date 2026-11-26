Before President Trump came down the golden escalator, the GOP's future was bleak.

After two bruising defeats to former President Barack Obama, the Republican Party had all but decided to trade its backbone for ballots. Trump showed conservatives why that was a bad deal — especially when it came to the holidays.

'You know some people want to change the name Thanksgiving.'

Trump mainstreamed a number of hard-line positions related to national identity, mass migration, and hot-button cultural issues. His second term has broken deportation records, coaxed millions to voluntarily remigrate, and cemented other gains made during his first term and exile from power. Left-wing moral panic, though still powerful, also no longer enjoys the hegemony it once did.

I want to bracket all of those important accomplishments and focus on just one: Trump beat back the war on Thanksgiving (and Christmas).

Leftists have long seen traditional holidays as a vehicle for social engineering. The French revolutionaries scrapped the Gregorian calendar, replacing the seven-day week with a 10-day "décade" that did away with Sunday, part of a drive to de-Christianize France. Cuba's Fidel Castro went so far as to cancel Christmas itself, ostensibly because the feasting and good cheer interfered with the island regime's sugar harvest.

America has been facing its own version of this in "wokeness" for years now, but it suffered similarly under the lesser-known experiments of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

FDR's New Deal regime remade the country. He built the modern welfare state, which is now rife with fraud and abuse. He changed supposedly set-in-stone realities by fiat, famously dictating the price of gold from his bed each morning, even raising it by 21 cents one day on the basis that "it's a lucky number, because it's three times seven," according to the diaries of Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau.

FDR also tried to remake Thanksgiving. The four-term president moved the holiday up a week in 1939 to stretch the Christmas shopping season for retailers, breaking a last-Thursday custom that dated back to President Abraham Lincoln.

The public revolted against 'Franksgiving.' A 1939 Gallup poll found that 62% of Americans opposed the move, governors bucked the bully pulpit to set their own rival dates, and Congress finally nailed the holiday to the fourth Thursday of November in 1941.

Franksgiving and the rest point in one direction: that the left treats holidays as mere social engineering instruments. Castro treated Christmas as an obstacle to production, and FDR treated Thanksgiving as an opportunity to boost consumption.

Today's leftists see both as means by which they can redefine the country out of existence.

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You're probably accustomed to seeing endless anti-Thanksgiving screeds crawl across your social media feed every year. Columbus this, evil Puritans that, don't visit your Republican grandparents, and on it goes. The contrast couldn't be clearer: for the right writ large, holidays are simply duties. Joyful duties, maybe, but duties nonetheless — embodied, expected, and faithfully carried out.

Conservative attachment to traditional Thanksgivings and Christmases was widely mocked amid peak "late-night liberalism" in the 2010s. Americans were supposed to graciously accept things like the United American Indians of New England's "National Day of Mourning," held each Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The anti-celebration, which dates back to 1970, is unsurprisingly anti-ICE and anti-Pilgrim.

Although the Trump-ushered "vibe shift" is under threat, his victories in the war for Thanksgiving are holding, for now. Plymouth refused to erect UAINE’s traditional stage and demanded insurance and indemnification in November, throwing a wrench into the group’s culture-war machine.

As with nearly every left-wing cultural innovation, if you take offense at first, you're being paranoid over something that doesn't matter. If you oppose it after it has gained steam, you're reactionary and clinging to your traditions. If you oppose it after it is nearing dominance, you're just downright uncouth.

Since first launching his campaign in 2015, Trump has gladly accepted all of the above accolades.

When Starbucks rolled out plain red holiday cups in 2015, then-candidate Trump floated a boycott at a rally in Springfield, Illinois.

He was skewered and mocked by the press. Two years later, Trump declared victory.

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'People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again,' Trump tweeted on Christmas Day 2017. 'I am proud to have led the charge against the assault.'

A victory speech closing the war on Thanksgiving followed.

"You know some people want to change the name Thanksgiving. They don't want to use the term Thanksgiving, and that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody's using Christmas again," Trump told a rally crowd in Sunrise, Florida, in November 2019. "Everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving, and we're not changing it."

This Thursday, the president will again ask the country for the same thing Washington did: to gather "in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings."

Franksgiving went the way of the dodo, as did Castro’s Christmas ban and the French Revolution’s most radical revisions. Though liberalism may seem nigh unstoppable at times, conservatives should be grateful this Thanksgiving that Trump turned the tide in our traditions’ favor.

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