I've said it countless times on my show: I want a government so small that I don't even know it's there. Not because government has no purpose, but because it should perform its essential duties, protect our freedoms, and otherwise leave us alone.

Every Thanksgiving, I remember what life felt like when Washington occupied a lot less space in the family home.

When Uncle Gene’s vote makes him your enemy, politics has swallowed your sense of proportion.

I grew up in the 1980s in a big Italian family — yes, don’t let my name fool you. Thanksgiving wasn’t simply a holiday. It was an event. Everybody showed up, everybody ate, and everybody talked at the same time. There was enough food to feed a small army, and somehow there was always room for dessert.

Nobody needed a calendar invitation. Nobody checked who else was coming before deciding to attend. And nobody needed to know how Uncle Gene voted before passing him the mashed potatoes.

We were family. That was enough.

Did we disagree? Of course. We’re Italian. Arguing was practically a competitive sport. But somewhere between the antipasto and the turkey, we usually moved on. Ronald Reagan was president, the Cold War was real, and there were plenty of reasons to debate politics. Those debates didn't determine who was welcome at dinner.

Fast-forward 40 years. Today, you're lucky if Uncle Gene makes it through the appetizers before somebody mentions Donald Trump and he storms out complaining about the “orange man.” God forbid somebody asks him to pass the stuffing.

How did we get here? Somewhere along the way, politics became more than the business of governing. It became an identity, a personality, and, for some people, practically a religion. We don't simply disagree about taxes, regulations, or spending. We question the character and morality of anyone who sees things differently.

Think about the person sitting across from you at Thanksgiving dinner. He might be the uncle who taught you to ride a bicycle, took you fishing, or showed up whenever your family needed help. For decades, he was simply Uncle Gene. Now, because he voted for somebody you dislike, he's the enemy?

When Uncle Gene’s vote makes him your enemy, politics has swallowed your sense of proportion.

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Government has important work to do: Protect our constitutional rights, maintain public safety, and defend the country. But it shouldn't become the centerpiece of our existence. We've given Washington an extraordinary amount of room in our conversations and our thoughts. Every presidential statement becomes a national emergency. Every political disagreement becomes a moral crusade. Every election is the most consequential in history.

When everything is an emergency, nothing is.

Meanwhile, the things that make life worth living — family, friendships, faith, community, raising children, and enjoying what we've worked for — get pushed aside. Those things should define our days, not the latest fight in Washington.

Social media hasn’t helped. Algorithms reward outrage. Cable news turns disagreement into entertainment. Politicians have learned that keeping Americans angry can be easier than explaining how they'll solve a problem. But we have a responsibility here, too. Nobody forces us to turn every conversation into a referendum on the last election, or to measure a relative’s worth by his voting record. We choose to do that.

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Thanksgiving offers a chance to choose differently. It’s a holiday for gratitude, family, and the blessings we have, not a scorecard of everything we believe is wrong with the country. A person can care deeply about politics without allowing it to swallow the rest of his life.

I want to live in a country where Americans can disagree passionately on Wednesday and still enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together on Thursday. Where Uncle Gene is remembered for his terrible jokes, his questionable cooking, and the stories he’s told a thousand times, rather than the candidate he supported. And where the fiercest argument at the table is over whether stuffing belongs inside the turkey.

Washington isn’t sitting at our Thanksgiving table. Frankly, I don’t want it there.

Pass the cannoli.