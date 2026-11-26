A Sikh couple in London say they are being punished for refusing to serve halal meat — and that the very authorities tasked with protecting them are allowing the intimidation to continue.

“There is a Sikh couple in London who have had a restaurant in the same place for 16 years. They had to close it because of all the threats and disruptions and complaints and everything else, because they will not make halal food,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.

The couple reopened the restaurant several months ago, but the harassment has continued, Glenn says.

“They are going through absolute hell. And I don’t know what is happening to England, but you know, we have to have equal protection under the law. Equal protection, but that’s not happening,” he continues.





“And we can’t lose the United Kingdom,” he adds.

Glenn then asks the couple how they are coping with the sustained attacks.

“How are you holding up? I mean, not just as a restaurant, but I mean, as a couple. You guys have been under attack for a long time now,” he asks.

“I’m a married man, so I am tough enough to fight these radicals,” Harman jokes.

“I feel stupid even asking this question because ‘because I don’t want to’ is a good enough answer, usually, but you won’t serve halal food in your restaurant,” Glenn says. “Why?”

“We are Sikhs, and in our religion, it’s our belief, we cannot sell or eat halal,” Harman explains.

When Glenn presses him on why his faith prohibits eating halal meat, Harman points to the method of slaughter.

“In our belief, we cannot torture an animal, kill it, and eat it. Simple as that,” he says.

“If we are eating an animal which is killed by a torturous way, the man becomes sin, evil, they don’t have any heart left,” he continues.

“They become heartless. That’s the reason,” he adds.

But while the couple say they have received support from members of the public, they believe the authorities have abandoned them. Glenn asks whether anyone has stepped up to help.

“Many patriots, many people who are suffering with the same problems, they are coming, they want to support us. But the main thing, the establishment, the government, the law, the police, they are not with me,” Harman says.

“They’re against us,” Khushi adds.

Harman argues that government officials and police are enabling the harassment rather than protecting his family.

“They are making some people of a special community happy. And that’s my fight. My fight is not these people who are hurting me, protesting me, threatening to kill me, rape my daughter or wife. No, my problem is the establishment,” Harman says.

“They are the ones who are letting them do that, because at their backing, these people are hitting me, spitting on me, assaulting me,” he adds.

“And whenever they come for protest, same day, the police come, make any stupid excuse and arrest him,” Khushi explains.

Khushi says she and her daughter face threats of rape “every day,” yet those making the threats are not arrested.

Harman alleges that police treat suspects differently depending on their religious background.

“If the suspect is, sorry to say, a Muslim guy, they leave him alone. They don’t touch him. Simple as that,” he says.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.