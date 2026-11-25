Stephen A. Smith just can't seem to stop taking shots at the Los Angeles Lakers' white players. But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says there's a reason ESPN's biggest personality keeps stoking racial tensions — and it has everything to do with money.

After Smith tripled down on his criticism of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler because they're white, Whitlock accuses the ESPN commentator of doing Disney's bidding, arguing that the company benefits from a sports conversation increasingly defined by racial division.

“Stephen A. Smith continues to triple down, not double down, triple down on his racially divisive discussion of the Los Angeles Lakers. Why he’s doing this, I think, is obvious. He’s being paid to do it,” Whitlock says.

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“He’s doing it in the most primitive and Neanderthal way because that’s all he’s capable of, and because quite honestly, it works here in America,” he continues, before playing a clip of Smith “tripling down” on his initial comments.

“They’re acting like this is a conversation that we don’t have,” Smith said. “They’re acting like if three white dudes rolled up in a park together at any hood, or any urban community in the United States … that as brothers … we wouldn’t sit up there and look at it with a raised eyebrow and be like, ‘I know they don’t think they coming up here to take our spot.’”

“It’s as simple as that. And that’s what’s bothering me about the kind of attitude that everybody is showing towards this subject. You’re acting like I’m making something up and I’m not,” he added.

Whitlock says Smith is “ghetto-fying” the “conversation about the Lakers.”

“He’s bragging about it because, ‘Hey, this is what we did in the park. This is what we do on street corners. This is what we do at the barbershop.’ This is what a group of idiots do,” he says.

Whitlock says his criticism of Smith goes beyond their disagreement over the Lakers. While people have asked him why he’s so “hypercritical” of Smith, he says it’s because “you have to have unqualified, compromised people at the very top of these industries.”

“People that you could control, that you could put puppet strings on. They’re unqualified, they don’t have the intellectual capacity to elevate a conversation. And so all they can do is devalue and lower a conversation and follow the instructions,” he explains.

“And if Disney wants to promote racial division, you have to take a compromised, unqualified person, convince them, and install them at the top of the conversation of some industry, put a battery in their back, and then just let nature take its course,” he continues.

“This is the definition of a useful idiot,” he adds.

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