A convicted felon in Wisconsin is facing an attempted homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot a cop in the face at nearly point-blank range.

However, the police officer escaped the potentially deadly encounter without injury when the suspect's gun did not fire, according to prosecutors.

'Die (expletive)! Die (expletive)! I'll kill you (expletive) (expletive) (expletive)!'

The West Allis Police Department said in a statement that its officers — along with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole — conducted a home visit of a man on supervised release around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Mitchell Gamroth, 31, was convicted of armed robbery in 2017, according to Wisconsin court records that Blaze News reviewed. Gamroth was sentenced to six years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Gamroth also was convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2024, court records show.

Gamroth was found guilty of possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture, distribute, or deliver in 2023, according to court records.

WISN-TV reported that Gamroth's adult sister and three nephews — two teenagers and a 5-year-old — were inside the home during the compliance check.

Citing the criminal complaint, WTMJ-TV reported that Gamroth told officers he needed to use the bathroom and stayed inside for approximately 10 minutes before officers ordered him to exit.

According to the complaint, Gamroth partially opened the bathroom door but refused to come out.

Officers then pushed the door open and grabbed Gamroth, who was holding a gun, WTMJ reported.

WITI-TV, which reviewed court filings, reported that Gamroth looked at an officer and pointed a gun inches away from the officer's face with his finger on the trigger. The station added that around the same time, the sound of a click — consistent with the sound of a trigger being pulled with no round being fired — was heard on an officer's body-worn camera.

An officer allegedly attempted to push the gun away while ordering Gamroth to drop the firearm.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Gamroth yelled, "Die (expletive)! Die (expletive)! I'll kill you (expletive) (expletive) (expletive)!"

WTMJ reported that an officer then shot Gamroth twice, and he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police said no one else was injured during the incident.

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The criminal complaint indicated that the gun was loaded, but there was no round in the chamber.

WITI reported that law enforcement found a second gun, cocaine, marijuana, and items "commonly used to package narcotics."

One of Gamroth's relatives told investigators that Gamroth previously said he would "rather die than go back to jail," according to court documents.

Gamroth was arrested Oct. 27.

On Nov. 20, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Gamroth with four felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and cocaine possession, according to court records.

Gamroth faces more than 80 years in prison if convicted, according to WITI.

Gamroth remained in custody as of Wednesday and was being held on $500,000 cash bail, according to Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office records.

The West Allis Police Department said the officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is looking into the officer-involved shooting, with the Waukesha Police Department serving as the lead investigative agency.

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