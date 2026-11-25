Democrats have spent years insisting that Donald Trump is Public Enemy No. 1 for solar energy. To hear them tell it, his return to the White House should have been a death sentence for America's solar industry. Yet the industry’s project pipeline tells a different story.

Solar is booming under this administration. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar accounts for 51% of new utility-scale generating capacity planned for 2026. Developers expect to add 43.4 gigawatts this year, 60% more than in 2025 if those projects come online as scheduled. That growth arrives when America urgently needs more electricity.

Our military, defense contractors, and technology industries need reliable and affordable electricity.

Technology companies are building enormous data centers. Manufacturers are seeking more power, utilities face pressure to keep up, and households wonder what surging demand will mean for their bills. Every source of affordable, dependable electricity deserves serious consideration.

Solar’s expansion did not begin with Trump’s second term. Major energy projects take years to plan and build. But the administration has taken steps that can help the next round of projects.

In February, the Interior Department resumed reviews of six utility-scale solar proposals, including Nevada's Esmeralda Energy Center. In April, the White House announced a program to modernize federal permitting. In June, it promoted changes to federal environmental reviews intended to speed infrastructure construction.

Trump’s preference for traditional energy sources is hardly a secret. Nor do those actions erase his administration's fights over wind projects and clean-energy funding. Still, solar developers benefit when Washington makes it easier to secure permits and connect new power to the grid. That should be common ground.

Instead, four Democratic senators —Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) — challenged the administration over canceled clean-energy grants. Before the Senate voted on a bipartisan permitting overhaul, they demanded that the grants be restored. The funding dispute may be real, but it should not obscure the bill’s potential benefits for solar projects.

That debate has now moved beyond threats to delay a vote. On November 19, the Senate passed the permitting bill, 62-33. All four senators voted no. The legislation, which one report called the “most important energy bill in a long time,” now heads to the House, where its prospects will test whether Washington is serious about building more generating capacity.

As someone who served in senior leadership at the Pentagon during Trump’s first administration, I know how closely our national security is tied to energy infrastructure. Our military, defense contractors, and technology industries need reliable and affordable electricity. China is not waiting for us to settle every partisan quarrel before investing in the power its industries require.

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Former Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recognized the stakes. In October, she urged Democrats to support the permitting compromise, despite its imperfections, while warning Trump that restrictions on wind energy could jeopardize an agreement. She understood that refusing a workable deal in search of a perfect one might leave the country with neither.

Democrats who claim to champion solar should be eager to clear unnecessary obstacles to building it. They can challenge the administration's grant cancellations and still acknowledge that faster, more predictable permitting would benefit clean-energy projects. Those aims are not incompatible.

America cannot afford to turn every power plant and transmission line into a partisan loyalty test. The public needs more electricity at prices it can pay. If Democrats are serious about America's clean-energy future, they should start putting their anti-Trump obsession aside and help build it.