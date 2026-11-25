The FBI, CIA, and NSA have suffered breaches in November, and now U.S. financial systems are seemingly taking a hit.

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said some networks had been taken offline after an unauthorized breach affected the Treasury Department.

'A cyberthreat, not a software update.'

FinCEN said that a cybersecurity incident resulted in the "unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems" on Tuesday, which led the department taking some systems offline out of precaution.

It is unknown who is to blame, or if the breach was related to a recent intrusion into CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence systems, the Daily Mail reported.

The New York Times revealed that the CIA and other spy agencies noticed a security breach recently that exposed unclassified information.

The breach reportedly affected an intelligence analysis system that scans for public sources in hopes of gaining intelligence insights.

That hack was believed to be carried out through the use of an AI tool known as Artex, which was released by a Chinese engineer linked to hacks worldwide.

The tool was originally developed to help fend off cyberattacks, but has since been adapted for breachers.

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CNBCTV18 reported that FinCEN will continue to monitor and investigate financial transactions and the agency's services will maintain operational. Officials are advising financial institutions to continue to submit suspicious activity reports online.

Other recent serious breaches of federal resources have included the FBI's National Crime Information Center, which is used by law enforcement agencies to share information on wanted criminals, including warrants and background checks.

At the same time, ABC News reported that the Department of Agriculture was attacked, according to its sources, with its Geographic Information System that handles mapping, payments, and contracting being shut down.

The event was described by the U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for farm production and conservation as a "cyberthreat" and not a "software update."

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Blaze News has also recently reported on a different set of cyberattacks that, while not being directed at federal agencies, have resulted in troves of personal data being exposed to the unknown.

Hackers that claimed attacks on multiple universities said they had stolen over 1 million Social Security numbers in a hack of Vanderbilt in early November.

Meanwhile, trading platforms Binance and Polymarket were hit in late October, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.

Also facing an attack in October was videogame company Capcom. More than 11 million user accounts were breached.

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