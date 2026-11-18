In case it wasn’t painfully obvious during the PHP meltdown of Black October, a new massive internet hack on Monday made it quite clear that websites are now eerily vulnerable to attacks at any time. The latest threat infected the websites of 178 major companies and organizations, leaving users open to hackers looking to steal their money.

Late on November 16, 2026, an AI marketing platform called Optimizely posted a message to its X account, detailing a supply chain attack. The company wrote: “Earlier today, Optimizely identified and contained a security incident affecting some Optimizely Web Experimentation customers. The vulnerable path is blocked, the injected code was removed, and customers have been contacted directly.”

Websites aren’t safe simply by shoring up their own security. Their third-party partners, plugins, and services must also have optimal protections in place.

The post itself sounds mild, with a quick containment and impact to only “some” of its customers. Unfortunately, those customers just happened to be nearly 200 major websites that left their users vulnerable to financial theft.

The vulnerability that compromised Optimizely’s system affected 178 different organizations across a wide range of industries, essentially infecting everything from news networks to financial institutions, online stores, and more. Here are just some of the impacted groups:

Financial sites including Equifax and Paychex.

Technology services like Zoom and Bitly.

Media groups including Fox News, CNN, and BBC.

Telecom companies like Virgin Media.

Air transportation including Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

Similar to the ConnectWise hack that used a vulnerability in a third-party platform to breach other companies, attackers exploited a flaw in Optimizely’s system to install malware on the 178 websites. Once enabled, “the injected script swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker's, skimmed card numbers typed into sites' own payment forms, [and] sent cookies and page screenshots to the attacker,” according to Dealroom.co.

Even worse, the exploits were also used to try to hack into customers’ iOS and iPadOS devices through the Coruna and DarkSword exploits that continue to cause trouble for Apple users. There’s no word on whether or not these attempts were successful.

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Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Approximately $7,040 made it to the hackers’ wallets by Monday afternoon, and they could have taken even more money and data, but the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Optimizely fixed the issue later the same day. So far, the threat actor behind the supply chain attack has not been formally named.

If you visited any of the affected websites during the breach, your risk level depends on what you did on the site. If you entered a credit card directly into a site’s payment form, you’re advised to watch your statements for the next several weeks, just in case an erroneous charge pops up. If you sent cryptocurrency during the breach, check to ensure the destination address points to the proper location. If it doesn’t, a hacker may have changed it without your knowledge. Finally, if you use an iPhone or iPad, immediately update to iOS 18.7.7 or later, or iOS 26.3 or later, to thwart the Coruna and DarkSword exploits that can break the security of your devices.

Although the hack was short-lived, it serves as another reminder that websites aren’t safe simply by shoring up their own security. Their third-party partners, plugins, and services must also have optimal protections in place; otherwise, any one website could be hacked and exploited, especially now that AI is making it easier for bad actors to pounce.

While the Optimizely event was under way, another sudden outage crippled several major banks in the United States. Throughout much of the day on November 16, customers at JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America had a difficult time logging into their accounts and accessing their money. All functionality has since been restored.

The banking outage and the Optimizely supply chain attack appear to be unrelated, despite their close timelines.

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