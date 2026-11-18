MGM Studios has been urged by progressives for years to push the James Bond character into the realm of the dreaded "modern audience."

With Robert Pattinson cast as the new Bond, is Great Britain ready for a gritty, or at least unforgivingly masculine spy as the leading man?

'Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.'

Pattinson has come a long way from being a 22-year-old thrust into the spotlight as a vampiric actor in the "Twilight" series.

In 2022, he starred as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman," continuing the grimy theme of the series it has maintained since Christopher Nolan took over for "Batman Begins" in 2005.

If the Batman film noir-adjacent stylings are any indication of what kind of Bond he is to be, the same progressives who have pushed for a woke Bond might be in for a rude awakening.

Still, MGM and Amazon are up against decades of efforts to make DEI Bond a reality. Unfortunately, some of those who have tried to push 007 in that direction are the actors who actually portrayed the British spy.

Just two years into his tenure as Bond, actor Daniel Craig was already willing to make vital changes to the series after the election of President Barack Obama.

"If we can have a black U.S. president, we can have a black James Bond," Craig said, per the Daily Mail.

The idea of a black Bond persisted for years on the back of rumors that actor Idris Elba was in line to take over the franchise when Craig was finished, which was in 2021.

RELATED: 'Will cause offence': Classic James Bond films slapped with trigger warnings for 'outdated' stereotypes

L-R: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images; Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The 18-year whispers were finally put to bed by Elba in 2026, who said, "It was never legit. It was always just a rumor."

The other possible heel-turn came out of Craig's final foray as the lead character. When actress Lashana Lynch stepped in as 007 in 2021's "No Time to Die," rumors again flew around that producers were priming audiences for a female (Jane?) Bond.

Even the quintessential 1990s Bond, Pierce Brosnan, loved the idea and called it "exhilarating."

"Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there," Brosnan said in September 2019, just a few months after the filming of "No Time to Die" got under way.

However, it was actually two women who stepped in to crush Brosnan's sentiments as a pipe dream, telling viewers that there is no way Bond could be a woman.

Actress Helen Mirren stole headlines when she shared an interview with Brosnan and told him "it just doesn't work" to have a female Bond.

"I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can't have a woman," Mirren reiterated.

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David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

About five months after Brosnan's suggestions, relatives of original series producer Albert R. Broccoli. — Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — also shut down the idea.

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Barbara Broccoli told Variety.

She added, "I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

The Broccoli family can always be found holding a tight grip on anything that is integral to the series' core, even something as seemingly trivial as older Bond video games.

Composer Tommy Tallarico recently told Blaze News that when he wrote the theme song for the 1999 video game adaption of "Tomorrow Never Dies," he had to get it approved by the Broccoli family.

"I remember keeping my fingers crossed," Tallarico recalled. As the theme songs are among the most important portions of the franchise, it "had to be approved" directly by Barbara Broccoli.

It remains to be seen whether the modern British public can handle even a Bond akin to one from 20 years ago, let alone one the 1960s.

In 2023, original works from author Ian Fleming were revised due to worries of offense from the N-word and some depictions of black people.

A line from "Live and Let Die" where James Bond described some possible African criminals as "pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much," was changed to "pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought."

In 2024, the British Film Institute slapped trigger warnings on two Sean Connery Bond films: 1967's "You Only Live Twice" and 1964's "Goldfinger."

The films garnered warnings for "outdated racial stereotypes" and Bond's allegedly sexist dialogue.

'Goldfinger.' 1964. Bettmann/Getty Images

"One group is likely to be unhappy" with whatever the outcome of the film is, Lewis Brackpool, director of investigations for Restore Britain, told Blaze News.

Restore Britain is a political party on the cusp of the counterculture in country, promising voters a return to traditional British values if elected.

Brackpool described Pattinson as an "in-between" choice, carrying a degree of masculinity but with a "softer edge," meaning he may be palatable for broader audiences.

"The 1990s Bond films operated in a less politically cautious climate. They were more willing to be daring and adventurous in their storytelling," Brackpool explained. "'Tomorrow Never Dies,' for example, centers on a media mogul manufacturing false flags and crises to expand his power. The rising generation is likely to get a Bond film that is more cautious about those kinds of themes."

He concluded, "It will be political. It is likely to appeal more strongly to one segment of the audience than others."

If the latest Bond video game is any indication of what is to come, the next film could be a return to normalcy with DEI-appeasing elements.

The summer's 007: First Light not only had a traditional Bond character, it even had a classic Bond love scene.

However, Amazon-backed DEI tributes appeared throughout the side characters of the game, starting with an androgynous Moneypenny and ending with a de-aged Sri Lankan woman as M. The rest of the diversity was reserved for MI6 scientists and background characters.

Still, if the game was meant to serve as a testing ground for maintaining course in a movie franchise that only recently started slipping into the black hole of progressivism, it passed that test with a B grade.

Can Britain handle a new, straightforward Bond film? In real life that answer is probably yes. In the online world, though, that remains to be seen.

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