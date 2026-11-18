Shane Gillis thought he was going to deliver an average monologue during his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" last month and thought it would not be controversial.

Gillis revealed that when he was asked about his jokes around the "SNL" set, he told people there was nothing "bad" in what he had written.

'I promise there's no controversy.'

Spanx a lot

The Philadelphia comedian caused a plethora of hurt feelings during his October 10 appearance, during which he joked that big-city gyms are filled with the "hottest gay guys you’ve ever seen" and women who "dress like whores now."

The backlash was so strong that Gillis deleted his social media apps for a month, he claimed.

In the run-up to delivering the monologue, though, Gillis said that “SNL” brass were not responsible for approving his material — and that he assured anyone who asked that there was nothing to worry about.

“Not to defend ‘SNL’; they don’t approve it,” Gillis said on Friday’s “Protect Our Parks 18” episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“They could shut it down. They could, but they don’t,” he continued. “You don’t write your set and give it to them. Unless you’re not a comedian. I’m sure non-comics they write the set for them.”

Gillis said that when “SNL” staff asked him “what’s going on with the monologue,” he replied, “It’s not great, but I don’t say anything bad.”

The 38-year-old said he characterized the monologue as “a solid C-,” adding, “I promise there’s no controversy. I’m calling myself fat for f**kin' 10 minutes.”

RELATED: HATER AID: Shane Gillis defies critics with massively viral 'SNL' monologue





Stress test

Gillis revealed to his friends on the show that the stress of the ordeal was a lot to handle, too. In addition to turning his head away from social media, he said a visit to the doctor presented him with the reality that his emotions "showed up" on his test results.

"I had a severe cortisol spike," he explained. Gillis further recalled a nurse telling him she knew who he was and knew that his test results were likely due to the stress he was going through.

Furthermore, when comic friend Ari Shaffir reached out to Gillis following the backlash — but had not heard about it due to being overseas — Gillis described his situation as being "a national disgrace" and said the reactions he'd received were "not great."

RELATED: 50 Cent exposes Hollywood's dirty little secret about 'diversity'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Men in tights

Joe Rogan had commented on how he found it "quite interesting" that women wear "skin-tight, very thin shorts" when exercising and imagined a world where men did the same.

Gillis informed him that this was already a reality in Austin.

"While I'm driving in, you see at least 10 shirtless jacked dudes in compression shorts jogging," he laughed.

Moreover, Rogan said other comedians weren't happy with their colleagues' reactions about Gillis' appearance. Rogan revealed that some of the doormen at his comedy club, the Mothership, had compiled lists of comedians who had badmouthed Gillis following his performance; they called these comics "Fellas Against Gillis."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!