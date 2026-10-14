HATER AID: Shane Gillis defies critics with massively viral 'SNL' monologue

Women at the gym might be upset with Shane Gillis, but they're still watching.

The comic's latest hosting gig at "Saturday Night Live" delivered one of the show’s biggest YouTube audiences in nearly a year.

'I'd be Sharia on her.'

Magic mic

His opening monologue has drawn more than 2.7 million views, ranking second among “SNL” monologues posted since November 2025.

Gillis took the stage on Saturday night and stirred up online controversy with two observations about big-city gyms: They’re filled with the “hottest gay guys you’ve ever seen,” and “women just dress like whores now.”

Only Ryan Gosling’s early March monologue has drawn more views over the same period, with 3.04 million. The only other monologue to surpass 2 million was actor Connor Storrie’s late February appearance, with 2.08 million.

Gillis’ previous appearances have drawn even bigger audiences. His jokes about President Biden and President Trump in 2025 garnered almost 4.5 million views, while his 2024 appearance drew 7.26 million.

That appearance — his first time back since being fired from the show five years earlier — also generated controversy over his use of the words “gay” and “retarded.”

RELATED: 'He's right about gym girls': Former 'SNL' star backs Shane Gillis as liberal celebs 'gasp' in shock

Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images

Good egg

Gillis also made himself a target in the latest monologue, joking about his weight and his comedian pals describing him as a “gas station egg.”

Some women responded by mentioning Gillis by name in their gym videos — after he had joked about being the creepy guy in the background of just such a video.

He already played a version of that guy on his show “Tires.”

In a clip Netflix promoted in August, Gillis’ character is caught leering at a woman at the gym by a content creator disgusted by his behavior. Gillis’ character tells the man not to let his girlfriend leave the house unless she’s wearing slacks or a burqa.

“I’d be Sharia on her,” he tells the man.

RELATED: Actor MELTS DOWN over jokes about women in Shane Gillis' 'SNL' monologue

The natural

Some “SNL” alumni praised the monologue as it aired.

Victoria Jackson, a cast member from 1986 to 1992, said Gillis looked “skinny/handsome!”

“He’s right about gym girls dressing like ‘whores,’” Jackson said. “When did ‘camel toe’ become acceptable gym fashion and grocery shopping attire?”

Jeff Richards, a cast member from 2001 to 2004, called Gillis a “really funny guy” and an “obvious natural.”

Among his most vocal critics was “Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy, son of beloved sketch-comedy performer Eugene Levy.

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