By using all available data and preferences, Google wants to make the user the star of the show.

Call it the future of entertainment or call it the next phase of advertising; whatever it is, Google wants to bring tailored content to the viewer in a whole new way.

'You are a customized video generating model.'

A Google patent titled "Creating a Channel of Video Experiences Tailored to a User" was filed in May 2025, but was just published and is still pending.



The patent describes a system that obtains user info that includes all the typical advertising data most platforms already take advantage of and running it through an AI model to make user-specific content.

Using an example TV channel labeled "My Channel," the program would create "a customized media content item for the user generated by the large language model based on the prompt," which could start from a user request or be generated autonomously based on user preferences and watch history.

"The media content recommendation system may analyze a viewing history of a user while interacting with a TV application," the patent states.

The ordeal is not without the input of advertising agencies, as the patent says the custom media item would still be sent to an "advertising stitcher" that would add "at least one advertisement into the customized media content item."

The names of the inventors, listed as being in San Jose, California, are Aravind Reddy Ayuluri and Prameela Kavya Thummuru.



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Sample images show a user clicking on the custom channel, before choosing between generated AI slop categories like a "a crime/comedy caper," a "fun romantic comedy," sci-fi, or an action/thriller.

Another figure shows all the related data that is pulled into the network to create the content, including media data, demographic data, advertising, the AI server, and data from media devices like a music player, smart-home device, or TV remote.

"You are a customized video generating model," one of the figures reads. "Generate a customized video for a user where the user will play the protagonist. The generated customized video includes characteristics based on the [user profile]."

The generated video "sticks to the [preferred genres] of the user but the narrative for the generated customized video is customized," the text adds.



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As reported by 404 Media, a sample prompt suggests that a person who had recently watched cricket highlights would be served a video that "incorporates elements of the Cricket World Cup" and shows the user interacting with an athlete.

"Perhaps [user_name] could be cheering for India in the stands or interacting with Player 1 in some way."

If users are looking to have all their data mined into a one centralized media hub to have customized, tailored advertisements, and customized content starring themselves, this will definitely be the program for them, if and when it is released.

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