Artists want their songs in the game, actors and comedians want to voice characters, and Telegram founder Pavel Durov wants his messaging app in Grand Theft Auto VI.

While the artists likely want to be featured to boost their public profile or because they are lifelong fans of the franchise, Durov's reason caught the internet's attention for the wild implications that it came with.

'The least realistic thing about GTA VI is ...'

The Soviet Russia-born CEO is responsible for the cloud-based messaging service Telegram, most famous for its unwillingness to give up information to federal agencies across the world.

Durov was even indicted in France in 2024 for allegedly allowing criminal activity to occur on his app.

The ongoing controversy around Telegram is what made the 42-year-old founder's recent comments on X even more strange. On Sunday, Durov said that GTA 6 — known for its in-game criminality often organized via phone — was unrealistic because it did not feature his app as a method to coordinate crimes.

"The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group," Durov joked.

RELATED: NBA sees league-wide drop in scoring after GTA VI release as pro athletes pick up their controllers

Jintak Han/Anadolu/Getty Images

The remark garnered a laughing response from X founder Elon Musk, who likely found it as shocking as every other reader, especially given the added legal trouble Durov has faced recently.

In July, Durov's home country charged him with facilitating terrorism, with allegations that Telegram has been used by Ukrainian secret service agencies for recruitment.

The Russian government alleged that Telegram has been used "to prepare and co-ordinate acts of sabotage and terror" inside Russia and has failed to remove channels, chats, and bots operated by Ukraine.

As such, Russia has issued an international arrest warrant, the BBC reported.

RELATED: Gamers demand GTA VI refunds — and find out about digital licenses the hard way

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GTA 6 includes a plethora of parody apps to mimic everyday life as an American, but not a Telegram clone.

Instead, in what seems to be an obvious parody of Meta's WhatsApp, the game uses "WhatUp" as a messenger service.

For a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, GTA 6 has "RydeMe," along with "WAiNK" to identify cars or landmarks as an AI analysis app.

The Grand Theft Auto series had previously mimicked Twitter/X with an app called "TW@" that gamers could visit at in-game cyber cafes, but it has seemingly been replaced in GTA 6 with "Snapmatic," which was formerly used as just a Snapchat clone, but now mirrors X.

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