Another picturesque British village has voted to leave the United Kingdom in protest over London's plans to transform it into a dumping ground for military-age illegal aliens.

Barnham, a village nestled in the county of Suffolk that's as old as England herself, is among the localities situated nearby former military bases that the Home Office is considering using "to accommodate people seeking asylum."

'There are millions of people in this country whose lives are being turned upside-down by illegal migrant men.'

The proposed site of the migrant base is RAF Barnham, an inactive air force base that was home both to a mustard gas store during the World Wars and to a nuclear weapon store in the early years of the Cold War. The RAF long used the adjacent area for military training exercises.

The Home Office's recently updated fact sheet notes that the proposed migrant base at the site of the old base would be used for a minimum of 10 years; house single men between the ages of 18 and 65; offer various facilities on site including possible laundry services and communal spaces; and be an alcohol-free zone.

While the government refers to the prospective residents as "asylum seekers," it acknowledges in its fact sheet that "the majority of illegal migrants claiming asylum in the UK are single adult males."

The leftist government said that it will not "give a live commentary on the number of asylum seekers accommodated at accommodation sites." The BBC reported, however, that the plan is to house roughly 930 foreign men at the site. As the proposed migrant base is not a detention facility, migrants will be able to enter and leave at their pleasure.

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That's particularly troubling for the villagers of Barnham given their town is home to only an estimated 611 people.

On Saturday, the village held a referendum on whether Barnham should become an independent, self-governing Crown dependency akin to the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Of the 380 ballot papers issued, 274 were returned. Ultimately, there were 257 votes in support of the referendum, 16 votes opposed, and one spoiled ballot.

The referendum was organized by the Barnham Residents Association, a recently formed community group that was inspired by Piddington, a village in the English county of Oxfordshire which held a successful vote in September to leave the U.K. over the Home Office's plan to turn a nearby military base into a migrant installation.

Helen Beck, a local councilor and the chairwoman of the BRA, said that the vote was chiefly about "getting attention" and has "created a platform for us to share some quite detailed research and evidence, around the main reasons why we think the site is inappropriate," the BBC reported.

Beck underscored that upwards of 900 migrants is far too many for a village of Barnham's size.

"The impact on our village is there would be twice as many people on the base as we have residents here," she said. "The government says everybody must take their fair share. Our fair share is five people, not 900."

The BRA has also argued that contrary to the government's suggestion, migrant bases such as that proposed for RAF Barnham are not cheaper than keeping illegal aliens in hotels. It also emphasized that the Barnham base presently lacks the facilities to house hundreds of migrants.

The Home Office remains keen on shuttering its asylum hotels and shifting the burden of illegal aliens around the countryside, telling the BBC, "The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1bn saved in costs since the election."

Zia Yusuf, the shadow home secretary for Nigel Farage's Reform U.K. party, told reporters at the site of the vote that villages are voting to leave the kingdom because "government after government has completely failed to listen to the British people who have said, 'We want a functioning and secure border. We want immigration law to be upheld. And you know what? We don't want to be outnumbered 3 to 1 by illegal migrant men' which is exactly what's going to happen to local women and girls right here in Barnham.'"

"There are millions of people in this country whose lives are being turned upside-down by illegal migrant men being dumped into their communities either in hotels or [Houses in Multiple Occupation]," Yusuf added.

Peter Prinsley, the Labour MP for the area, told the BBC he will "express the opposition felt by the people in Barnham" when he meets with the immigration minister this week.

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