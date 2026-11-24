JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States with $4.9 trillion in assets, was linked to a cyberattack that leaked customer data onto the dark web. We have the details on how it happened, who was affected, and what you need to do if your data was exposed.

Early on November 19, Chase sent out a post on X that divulged the nature of the attack. The company wrote:

This data leak serves as another cautionary tale that it’s not enough for a company to have strong security on its own.

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack.



Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.



There is no disruption to our services.



Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring.



There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week.

JPMorgan Chase reportedly disclosed the incident after a hacking group called n0n posted a treasure trove of stolen data on the dark web, according to Cybernews. The data package included more than 16,000 email addresses, phone numbers, and JPMorgan Chase account IDs belonging to real customers, plus an additional 100+ email addresses that belonged to Chase employees.

If there’s a bright side, it’s that the hackers didn’t infiltrate Chase’s systems directly, so no customer accounts were formally breached. Instead, the hackers accessed important data through at least one of Chase’s undisclosed third-party partners that works with marketing data.

Based on reporting from Hackread, additional data connected to two major card providers was also leaked on the dark web — 7,815 addresses belonged to Visa and 3,210 were linked to Mastercard. Both companies issued statements claiming that their systems were unaffected and fully operational.

Although the timing is suspicious, given the banking outage that temporarily disrupted service at Chase in mid-November along with several other major U.S. banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America, this latest cyberattack is not connected, according to Chase.

RELATED: Huge supply chain hack has exposed users to financial theft on nearly 200 websites

valentinrussanov/Getty Images

Chase provides financial services to 86.6 million customers and 7.4 million small businesses, so the chances that your data was included in the leak are relatively small, though not impossible.

Just to be safe, if you’re a Chase customer, watch your email closely over the coming weeks, as Chase said it will reach out to affected individuals to provide free credit monitoring services.

Also keep in mind that if you were part of the data leak, bad actors likely have access to your email address. That means they could carry out social engineering campaigns — like phishing schemes or ClickFix attacks — designed to trick you into divulging even more personal information or clicking on links that could infect your devices.

Some of these actors may even try to pose as Chase, pretending to offer helpful services, when, in fact, they’re trying to hack their way deeper into your digital life. Always confirm an email’s authenticity before clicking on links or downloading files contained inside.

Blaze News reached out to Chase for further comment on this ongoing story, but we did not receive a response by the deadline.

Ultimately, this data leak serves as another cautionary tale that it’s not enough for a company to have strong security on its own. Third-party partners also need to shore up their digital defenses against cyberattacks; otherwise, data leaks — or even major hacks like the ones we saw with ConnectWise and Optimizely — are inevitable.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!