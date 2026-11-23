President Donald Trump said the United States could have been in real trouble if Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was allowed to walk away from the company after resigning.

The announcement of Huang's reinstatement served as a huge boost for the tech sector in the stock market on Monday, but there was one American company that likely won't be singing the CEO's praises.

'Sex sells, fellas.'

The president put it in very simple terms on Monday: "Sex sells."

Trump told CNBC in a phone interview that had there not been such a scandal surrounding infidelity, CEO Huang may not have been allegedly pushed out of Nvidia in the first place.

"He's apologized for indiscretion, which was unfortunate," Trump said, per the New York Post. "That's what brought it to such a level because sex sells, fellas."

At the time of this writing, shares for U.S. tech companies had skyrocketed, including Google owner Alphabet Inc., which was up over 6.5%.

Amazon was up 3%, Microsoft 2%, and Meta was up more than 6%. These numbers fluctuated throughout the day, with some higher in the morning.

Nvidia, of course, skyrocketed, with gains hovering around 30% on Monday, with Anthropic being the lone sufferer. At the time of this writing, shares were down by more than 3.5% as headlines of Huang's reinstatement flashed across the ticker.

RELATED: Nvidia has a sudden change of heart about Jensen Huang

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

During his interview with the financial channel, Trump warned that China could have scooped up Huang, along with all his knowledge and insight, were he allowed to walk away.

"If we didn't do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China?' He’s got a little [Chinese] blood in him. He's got a little blood there — 'How would you like to come to China and head up Huawei?'" Trump suggested.

"If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that," POTUS continued.

Trump further suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping would have offered Huang "whatever he wants" to bring him over. "We'll give him Beijing. OK, we'll give him all of Beijing."

Over on Truth Social, Trump wrote about the "correct and proper decision" made by Nvidia's board of directors to put Huang back in as CEO.

The president stated that he and the government did not believe Huang "poses any risk to National Security," and did not have any evidence that he "engaged in any unlawful conduct."

RELATED: Nvidia scandal gets crazier — its top chips were apparently illegally sent to China

Semafor White House correspondent Shelby Talcott later confirmed with the Department of Justice that the "DOJ has no evidence of any wrongdoing by either Jensen Huang or Nvidia."

Talcott also reported that Vice President JD Vance was "deeply involved" in the process of bringing Huang back into the fold.

Vance and Trump were "personally engaged" over the weekend to resolve the situation, she reported, with Vance utilizing Silicon Valley connections to help convince the Nvidia board.

Tech leaders had all recently praised Huang as a formidable CEO.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos called Huang a remarkable founder who deserves "admiration and respect no matter what," according to GeekWire.

During a recent interview regarding Huang, Anduril chief and national security contractor Palmer Luckey deadpanned that "China wants Jensen out, so I want him in."

"The mistake has been corrected," X owner Elon Musk added on Monday, in response to the announcement.

For his part, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman taciturnly stated: "Jensen!"

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