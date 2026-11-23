Travelers attempting to attend turkey dinner with their families this Thanksgiving may face significant headwinds from poor weather in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center issued a warning that the East Coast may face heavy winds and precipitation, and the coastal areas of Washington state and Oregon would face the same.

The nor'easter may even develop into a 'bomb cyclone,' which has been described as a winter hurricane.

The center's map of the forecast from Wednesday to Sunday also showed a large portion of Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana under a frost and freeze warning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm affecting the East Coast will likely bring flooding and strong rains and winds to Florida and the Carolinas on Wednesday before moving up the coast into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thanksgiving Day, according to reports.

USA Today reported that the nor'easter may even develop into a "bomb cyclone," which has been described as a winter hurricane.

"This potential nor’easter comes at a time when millions of people are traveling and businesses are preparing for the holiday season," said Dan DePodwin, the vice president of forecast predictions for AccuWeather.

Some areas may see power outages and tree damage from wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

An AccuWeather report said the conditions would likely lead to greater airport delays beginning Tuesday in Orlando and Miami and in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

New York City's Emergency Management Department warned residents of the likelihood of "strong winds, rain, and coastal flooding" in the city for Thanksgiving Day.

Even the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade may be affected. Forecasters believe the area will see wind exceeding 23 miles per hour, which is near the city limit for the parade's balloons.

Some communities in Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the forecast.

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Coastal flooding watches and advisories have been issued along the West Coast, from Northern California all the way up to Oregon and Washington state.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie (D) urged visitors to avoid traveling to the city in the days before Thanksgiving.

"We know people are planning to visit family and friends, but if you don’t need to, please don’t travel into the city," he said in a statement on Facebook Sunday. “We always want visitors, but these are special circumstances.”

AAA estimated that 81.5 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving week this year, which is slightly lower than the figure from last year.

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