Justice Samuel Alito warned last week that the U.S. Supreme Court faces a threat that may leave it "fundamentally" and perhaps even "permanently" changed

The 76-year-old conservative justice spoke at the American Enterprise Institute's annual dinner last Monday, when he was presented with the 2026 Irving Kristol Award. In his remarks, Alito not only provided a status report regarding originalism and textualism on the high court but an assessment of the threat landscape.

'The Constitution as adopted in 1789 will no longer be the same.'

After highlighting the court's work in recent years to protect religious liberty, freedom of speech, the Second Amendment, and a colorblind meritocracy, Alito discussed the persistence of a "fourth branch" of government "consisting of independent agencies headed by experts who were not answerable to the president."

While Alito acknowledged that reformers have enjoyed some success in recent decades reining in elements of the fourth branch — including power-mad federal judges — he suggested that "district court decisions that have come before us recently on our emergency docket have dramatically shown that the problem remains."

In a conversation with conservative author Mollie Hemingway at a Federalist Society event just days earlier, Alito said that "presidents have become very frustrated with their inability to get Congress to enact their legislative agenda, and so they have looked for ways to do as much as they can unilaterally with their own powers," according to NBC News.

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Alito noted that political opponents, in turn, challenge such executive actions, choosing the "districts where they think they are most likely to get the result they want. Their expectations are very often met."

Numerous judges prove eager to issue "very sweeping and unjustified orders, stopping what the president wants during the pendency of appeal," added the justice.

The high court determined in June 2025 in Trump v. Casa Inc. that the nationwide injunctions weaponized against the Trump administration by district court judges "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts." However, antipathetic federal justices have found other ways to hamstring the administration in the months since.

Alito noted at the AEI annual dinner that "it now appears that the court may soon face a structural question of greater magnitude: whether the court will be allowed to continue as an independent tribunal that decides cases based on its understanding of the law, not political pressure."

With the help of the New York Times and other liberal publications, Democrats — evidently concerned that he would not complement their agenda on the bench — have attempted to impeach or sideline Alito in recent years.

In his year-end report for 2024, Chief Justice John Roberts blasted such intimidation efforts.

"Within the past few years, ... elected officials from across the political spectrum have raised the specter of open disregard for federal court rulings," said Roberts. "These dangerous suggestions, however sporadic, must be soundly rejected."

Given the continued efforts to undermine the high court's independence, Alito noted in his acceptance speech at the AEI event, "What we have seen in recent years is a mounting campaign to change the direction of the court's decisions by intimidating and harassing justices, or if that fails, by seriously damaging the court's standing in the eyes of the public and then altering the court's composition."

According to Justice Alito, "If that campaign succeeds, the Supreme Court, as an institution, will be fundamentally changed — and perhaps permanently."

Echoing Alexander Hamilton, the justice noted that the judiciary is the "least dangerous branch ... because it is the least powerful branch," lacking — as Hamilton noted — both the purse and "the power to impose its will by force."

"For these reasons, the ability of the Supreme Court to continue to function as an independent institution ultimately depends on the sufferance of the other more powerful branches," continued Alito. "And because presidents and members of Congress are elected, what may matter most in the end is popular support for an independent judiciary."

In his remarks to the Federalist Society, Alito warned that if the independence of the judiciary is eliminated, "then the Constitution as adopted in 1789 will no longer be the same."

Last month, Alito shot down rumors of an imminent retirement.