A female school bus driver earlier this month in Houston was beaten up by a student's mother and an adult male who broke into the bus, punched her 13 times, and pulled her hair, officials said.

The incident occurred Nov. 12 near Ted Street and Pinemont Drive, the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said, according to KPRC-TV.

'B****, get off the bus!'

During an after-school drop-off, the driver — who was unfamiliar with the route, according to court records — was trying to follow dispatchers' directions, the station said.

A student had been dropped off at a designated spot, but that student’s parents contacted dispatch and asked that the student not be left there, the station said, citing the school district.

The driver returned to pick up the student, but court records indicate the accused female and male allegedly pulled in front of the bus and stopped it from moving, KPRC said.

KTRK-TV reported that the accused female — identified in court documents as a student's parent — exited the car and tried to open the bus door.

KPRC, citing records, added that the female was wearing leopard print clothing.

The accused male allegedly approached the bus, used his fist to shatter the glass door in two different areas, and began yelling at the driver, “B****, get off the bus!” KPRC said, citing records.

But the driver refused to move — and KPRC said that's when the male allegedly pulled the driver's hair and hit her in the face an estimated 13 times. The female also is accused of grabbing the driver’s hair, KPRC said.

With that, the pair took off from the scene, police told KPRC.

The bus at the time was full of young children from Bane Elementary School, KPRC said, citing court records.

Ashlee Taylor and Rashaud Toney, both 32, are charged with assault of a public servant — a felony, KPRC said — and they were arrested Thursday, one week after the incident.

Harris County Jail records indicate both remained behind bars Monday, their bonds are $40,000, and their next court date is Dec. 1.

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A school district spokesperson told KPRC that "emergency medical services treated the driver at the scene before transporting them to a local hospital, where they were released the following morning. No students were injured during the incident, and all remaining students on the route were safely reunited with their families."

The driver suffered a facial contusion, facial bruising, and black eyes, and she has experienced neck pain, chest pain, shoulder pain, and a knot in the back of her head, KPRC said, citing court records.

Bus surveillance video helped identify the suspects, as a school administrator recognized one of them as the parent of a Bane student, KPRC said, citing records.

Video posted to social media allegedly showing the aftermath includes parents telling police they believed the driver had been driving erratically and taking students to the wrong location, KTRK reported.

However, the school district said surveillance video from inside the bus shows no evidence the driver was behaving erratically, KTRK added.

Nikki Cowart, president of Cy-Fair AFT — the union that represents bus drivers in the district — told KPRC that "our bus drivers are highly trained to maneuver Houston traffic while managing 60/80 plus students inside a large yellow mobile classroom. The last thing they should be worried about is adults targeting them or ever stepping foot onto the school bus. Our hearts go out to the injured driver while they recover and to the innocent youth witnesses to such an awful situation.”

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