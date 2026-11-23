After a scandal-ridden month for Nvidia, the major technology company has made a decision on who will lead the company in the future.

On Monday, Nvidia issued a surprising press release detailing its decision to hand the reins back over to Jensen Huang, the very same Jensen Huang who was reportedly caught up in an alleged foreign intelligence operation.

'I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.'

Huang will be reinstated as the CEO, president, and a member of the board effective immediately.

The decision follows a "series of discussions and meetings" with Huang, "after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA," the press release said.

The board said that through its independent assessment of the situation, which included receiving "input from senior levels of the United States government," "the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey Jones, chair of the board, in the press release.

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Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer,” Jones, who will remain the chairman of the board, continued.

Huang publicly resigned from the position on November 12, roughly two weeks after the alleged foreign intelligence operation was first reported by the New York Times.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process."

Huang will return to his former position, which he has held for over 30 years since the company's founding in 1993.

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