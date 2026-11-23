Democrats are outraged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did their jobs at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday.

When ICE attempted to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza at the airport, bystanders and another illegal alien allegedly obstructed them and even assaulted them, the agency claimed. Governor Bob Ferguson (D-Wash.) and other prominent Democrats heaped scorn on ICE despite the reported assault.

'Masked ICE agents terrorized our community.'

"On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws," ICE said in a statement posted to X. "During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers — a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers."Dramatic video of the encounter was captured by others on the jetway. A woman can be seen resisting arrest and screaming that she and the male arrestee both have work permits.

The female arrestee identifies herself as Sofia Larrondo and her male companion as her father, Ricardo Larrondo. She may be the woman federal agents have identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia.

Bystanders can also be heard demanding the agents' names as they continue the arrest while other women scream in the background.

The suspects are later removed from the jetway by ICE agents as other passengers insult and accost the officers, video shows.

"The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay," ICE said. "She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer."

RELATED: Two suspects in massive million-dollar train robbery ring are illegal aliens, claims DOJ

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

"ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities," Gov. Ferguson said in a statement posted to X. "Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics."

Ferguson has not commented on the alleged assault against the ICE agents.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) echoed the governor's statement in an X post on Saturday.

"This morning, masked ICE agents terrorized our community, dragging at least one woman on the ground and arresting her as she was in line to board her flight," Jayapal said. "This behavior is totally unacceptable."

Jayapal also neglected to mention the alleged assault against the federal officers.

ICE and the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!