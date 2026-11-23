Two members of an alleged train heist gang are illegal aliens, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The train robbery crew allegedly targeted shoe shipments and mixed goods in Southern California, leading to more than $22 million in losses, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

The video appears to show one masked man cutting through the lock of a storage container of a moving train.

Fourteen people were indicted on charges related to the train robbery scheme, and 13 of them were arrested on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to Blaze News that one of the suspects is a legal permanent resident while "two are here illegally." The U.S. Attorney's Office did not identify which of the 14 defendants named are in the country illegally.

A video posted to social media by First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California includes footage of the suspects filming themselves apparently committing the crimes.

The video appears to show one masked man cutting through the lock of a storage container on a moving train. The next scene shows suspects in a container with dozens of boxes of items allegedly targeted for robbery.

The stolen merchandise included Nike and Hoka sneakers, Milwaukee tools, and JBL electronics, according to prosecutors.

Essayli called the scale of the robbery scheme "staggering" in a statement included in the press release.

"We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash," he said.

Some of those indicted in the case allegedly operated stash houses, where stolen items were delivered and then posted on social media for sale by other suspects. Other items were allegedly sold at a resale business in California that was unauthorized to sell Nike products.

The charges in this case carry a possible punishment ranging from five years to life in prison plus fines.

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L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the "historic" operation involved a 14-month investigation.

"We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market," Hochman said.

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