More than a dozen members of an alleged train robbery crew were arrested Thursday for a "staggering" operation responsible for millions of dollars in losses, the Department of Justice says.

Fourteen defendants participated in a burglary scheme that stole cargo worth over $22.5 million from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California, according to First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California.

'The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media.'

The stolen cargo allegedly included Nike shoes, Milwaukee tools, electronics, and other products that were then allegedly sold on the black market.

Thirteen were arrested on Thursday.

"The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media," wrote Essayli in a social media post about the indictments.

He included a video that appears to show one of the suspects using a cordless angle grinder to break into a storage container atop a moving train.

Another scene shows three suspects dressed in black clothing inside a container stacked with boxes.

KABC-TV showed video of some of the suspects being processed during their arrest as well as photos of a wall of boxes allegedly containing stolen Nikes.

Prosecutors identified 21-year-old Nathan Daniel Angel of East Los Angeles as the leader of the crew. They also arrested his father, 38-year-old Daniel "Rayo" Angel, and two of Nathan's uncles, 23-year-old Rodolfo "Rudy" Angel and 23-year-old Jose "Joe" Luis Angel, all from East Los Angeles.

All 14 defendants were indicted on one count of conspiracy by a federal grand jury. Some defendants were also charged with crimes related to theft of railroad cargo and violence against rail carriers.

A conspiracy charge conviction carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, each theft count can result in 10 years, and violence against rail carriers can mean life in prison.

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"The scale of the theft is staggering," said Essayli in a press release statement. "... We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash."

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman also released a statement about the indictment.

"This historic indictment, following a 14-month investigation assisted by our Bureau of Investigation, demonstrates the importance of dismantling entire criminal enterprises — from those stealing the cargo to those profiting from its resale," he said. "We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market."