Ian Murray says that he believed he was a U.S. citizen and was shocked when removal proceedings were filed against him.

Murray, 75, was a prominent leader of the Democratic Party in Erie County, Pennsylvania, for more than 50 years and even worked on George McGovern's presidential campaign in the county in 1972.

'I can't believe this is happening.'

He was a member of the Erie City Council for four years in the early 2000s and was also a member of the Democratic National Committee from 1982 until 2020, according to the Erie Times-News.

He was stunned when he received a notice in July to appear in immigration court after federal officials discovered that he had "not been admitted or paroled" into the U.S., a notice to appear stated.

Murray says that he believed he was a U.S. citizen because his mother had dual citizenship with Canada when he moved to the U.S. seven decades ago.

But when he applied for a passport, a review of his legal status led officials to realize his mother had not lived in the U.S. for 10 years before Murray was born. That provision of the Nationality Act of 1940 meant he was not a U.S. citizen.

"I can't believe this is happening," he said to the Erie Times-News.

"It's almost like I am being erased," he added, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Murray had retired to Maine, but he and his wife decided to move to his native Canada on Nov. 12 rather than face removal from the U.S.

He had a Social Security card and told the outlet that he had been able to obtain a REAL ID from Maine.

"Who would have thought I was not a U.S. citizen?" he said.

He says his mother didn't meet the 10-year residency requirement because she attended the University of Toronto for four years before his birth. His mother's time spent in Canada led to a voluntary departure to Canada for Murray seven decades later.

RELATED: 'Dreamer' took the wrong exit near the Mexican border — and accidentally self-deported

He tried to fight the ruling legally but said immigration attorneys told him he had no legal status in the U.S.

"If I had never applied for a passport," Murray added, "I would have never been deported."

He was granted voluntary departure and quickly sold his home before obtaining an emergency Canadian passport, he claimed.

"We are starting a new chapter," said Murray from Nova Scotia.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!