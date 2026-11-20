On Monday, Amazon MGM Studios made the announcement that Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. As with all iconic roles, the casting reveal stirred some dispute, but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has her eyes on a different controversy — one she finds far more troubling than any grievance regarding Pattinson.

“Woke 2.0 has reared its ugly head in Hollywood again, and it's coming back with a vengeance. This one’s a real doozy,” she says.

Sara highlights a recent Variety article titled “The Next Bond Girl: From Zendaya to Florence Pugh, 19 Actresses Who Could Join Robert Pattinson,” which tapped "Euphoria" actor Hunter Schafer — a biological male who identifies as a woman — as a candidate for the role.

“Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she’d be a damn good one. … We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies,” Sara reads from the article .

“I mean, can we get Robert Pattinson’s opinion on shoving his tongue down a dude's throat? Because he may not be gay, and if he's not gay, he may not be into that,” she jokes, “and I don't know, call me old-fashioned, I just don't think the Bond girl should have a d**k.”

To the skeptics who think there’s no chance Schafer is being genuinely considered for the role, Sara points out that one of the complaints about Pattinson is that he’s neither a person of color nor a woman.

As an example, she reads a social media post from Erika Rolfsrud : “Robert Pattinson. New James Bond. Frankly, I’m disappointed. Here was the perfect opportunity to consider an actor of color, or a woman. Nope. Stickin’ with the pretty white guy. All right… carry on.”

“That's the point. You don't get to change the character,” Sara retorts. “If you want some strong independent black woman as some awesome spy, make up your own new one.”

The actress selected for the Bond girl role, she argues, should be exactly what she’s always been: “super hot [and] pretty young.”

“And it needs to be an actual female,” she adds. “I feel like this is a low bar, guys. I want my Bond girl an actual girl without a penis.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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