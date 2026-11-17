Robert Pattinson is having an incredible year, and his casting as one of the most iconic characters in film history is only one of a series of impressive roles.

Pattinson, 40, has been cast as the next James Bond, according to an announcement on Monday, picking up the torch from Daniel Craig, who has essentially filled the role for the first quarter of the 21st century with five installments. Pierce Brosnan is the only other Bond actor this century, starring in "Die Another Day" in 2002.

His list of 54 wins and 89 nominations across just under 40 feature films points to an artist wholly committed to his craft.

And this latest casting news is the perfect occasion to look back on Pattinson's career, which, with every new billion-dollar franchise he adds to his collection, seems to be just getting started.

Most people, if they know Robert Pattinson at all, know him as Edward Cullen from "Twilight," a series of five movies running from 2008 to 2012.

The rest of Pattinson's career has arguably been an attempt to make people forget that he was in those vampire movies.

Even before his "Twilight" fame, Pattinson landed a role in the fourth Harry Potter movie, "The Goblet of Fire" (2005), as Cedric Diggory, the seeker on the Hufflepuff Quidditch team.

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Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

During his tenure as Edward Cullen in "Twilight," Pattinson had parts in a number of dramas and romances, including "How To Be" (2008), "Remember Me" (2010), "Water for Elephants" (2011), and "Cosmopolis" (2012).

He also played well-known figures like Salvador Dali in "Little Ashes" (2009) and T.E. Lawrence in "Queen of the Desert" (2015).

Some count "Good Time" (2017), a crime thriller directed by the Safdie brothers, among Pattinson's best work, the genre of which also sets up his role in "The Batman" (2022).

The late '10s also saw Pattinson appear in "The Lighthouse" (2019) alongside Willem Dafoe as New England lighthouse keepers caught in a violent storm.

Pattinson is set to continue his work playing Bruce Wayne in "The Batman: Part II," which is scheduled to go to theaters in 2028.

The 2020s, likewise, have been a busy time for Pattinson. Besides starring in "The Batman," he played Neil in "Tenet" (2020), Preston Teagardin in "The Devil All the Time" (2020), and appeared in "The Boy and the Heron" (2023), "Mickey 17" (2025), and even lent his voice in "Marty Supreme" (2025) as the British Open commentator, a little-known fact about the film revealed by Director Josh Safdie.

And last but certainly not least, there is 2026, which may go down as one of his best years yet.

In what seemed like a rapid succession, Pattinson made waves in "The Odyssey" as the chief antagonistic suitor, Antinous, before his controversial performance as Chris Hansen in "Primetime." He also appeared in "The Drama," bringing his 2026 movie count to three as of this writing.



He will round out the year with an appearance in the highly anticipated final installment of the "Dune" trilogy on December 18 as an antagonist named Scytale.

While an argument can be made that the four Pattinson films could indicate an Oscar in his near future, it has also been said that his four films could be an occasion for vote-splitting, once again frustrating his run for the coveted acting award.

While Pattinson has not yet won an Academy Award, his list of 54 wins and 89 nominations across just under 40 feature films points to an artist wholly committed to his craft.

And with his next major project as James Bond officially confirmed, more wins may still be in his future.

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