Novelist Michel Houellebecq has drawn the ire of the French regime and Muslim activists for speculating that native Frenchmen might violently oppose importing migrants from third-world Muslim countries into Europe.

Now that the 70-year-old is facing criminal prosecution over his apparent thoughtcrimes, a Texas think tank is urging President Donald Trump to offer Houellebecq asylum.

How it started

Houellebecq has long broken the thin skin of Muslim groups and European liberals with his views about Islam and mass migration.

'When entire territories are under Islamist control, I think that acts of resistance will take place.'

While promoting his novel "Plateforme" — which ends with an Islamic terrorist attack on a tourist resort — he said in an interview just days before Sept. 11, 2001, that "Islam is the most stupid religion."

For this opinion, he was hauled to court on charges of inciting racial hatred but later acquitted.

Now 25 years later, Houellebecq has been indicted yet again for expressing his opinion, this time for remarks he made in a November 2022 discussion with philosopher Michel Onfray of Front Populaire.

In their discussion — the text of which appears to have been partially censored on Front Populaire's website — Houellebecq referenced French author Renaud Camus' Great Replacement theory.

Camus, a former socialist, argued in his 2011 book "Le Grand Remplacement" that left-wing globalist elites were helping facilitate the replacement of Europe's white Christian population with predominantly Muslim migrants from afar.

Houellebecq told Onfray, "I was very shocked that this is called a theory. It is not a theory. It is a fact," according to a translation of their 2022 discussion.

Houellebecq suggested, however, that the replacement underway is not so much the result of a grand conspiracy as it is the result of a "demographic reality," namely Europe's perilously low fertility rates.

After invoking the Reconquista — Spanish Christians' centuries-long military reclamation of the Iberian peninsula from Muslim occupiers — Houellebecq said that people are nevertheless now "arming themselves."

"They get guns, take lessons at the shooting ranges," he said, according to a translation. "And they're not [hotheads]. When entire territories are under Islamist control, I think that acts of resistance will take place. There will be attacks and shootings in mosques, in cafes frequented by Muslims — in short, Bataclans in reverse. And Muslims will not just put candles and bouquets of flowers."

"Bataclans in reverse" is a reference to the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic terrorist attacks at the Bataclan theater and elsewhere in Paris that claimed the lives of 130 people and left 368 wounded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Houellebecq spoke critically of Muslim migrants, suggesting that indigenous Frenchmen want them to stop attacking them and to leave altogether.

How it's going

The Union of Mosques of France filed a complaint against Houellebecq, Front Populaire, and Onfray in 2023, characterizing the novelist's words as violence and claiming that disseminating them infringes upon the dignity of French Muslims.



Houellebecq subsequently apologized to France's Muslim community and made an apparent effort to deep-six his discussion with Onfray.

Evidently, that was not good enough for Muslim activists and the French liberal establishment.

Citing a source close to the case, Agence France-Presse reported that a formal criminal investigation was launched last week into Houellebecq. He is suspected of complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence.

If found guilty, the novelist could face heavy fines and up to a year in prison.

The Union of Mosques of France celebrated the indictment of the novelist and claimed in a statement last Tuesday that the aim of its legal action against him is to "severely punish such remarks in order to put an end to the feeling of impunity enjoyed by some," according to a translation.

The novelist's lawyers, Thibault de Montbrial and Louis Cailliez, said in a statement to Agence France-Presse, "Michel Houellebecq can only regret the growing tendency to litigate intellectual debate."

The lawyers added, "A prophet of doom does not wish for misfortune to occur, quite the contrary. His place is not in a courtroom."

Some free speech advocacy groups have spoken out against the indictment of Houellebecq.

Sarah McLaughlin of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression noted, "People must be free to speak freely on the vital matters of politics and faith that shape and influence the world we all live in, or they may be left unable to say anything of importance at all."

"Houellebecq’s comments, and the critics who want to challenge him on them, belong in the court of public opinion. Not a court of law," added the FIRE activist.

Deniz Yucel, a spokesperson for the writers association PEN Berlin, stated, "One can debate whether Michel Houellebecq’s criticism of the behaviour of Muslim immigrants, now being called into question four years after the interview was published, or his warning about possible 'reverse Bataclan attacks' were justified or exaggerated, illuminatingly provocative or crudely generalising, or even offensive. But they are certainly protected by freedom of expression. A warning about violence is not an incitement to violence."

The Brownstone Institute, a Texas-based think tank, has called for President Donald Trump to offer Houellebecq asylum.

In an unsigned article published Monday, the think tank noted, "As the Trump administration looks to reset following the landslide results in the midterms, it should offer asylum to Mr. Houellebecq. Free speech, opposition to replacement migration, and antipathy to political correctness were central to the Trump resurgence.

"Unlike the Biden-era refugees, Mr. Houellebecq will not require a room at the Roosevelt Hotel, taxpayer-funded cell phones, or government-issued debit cards," continued the Brownstone Institute. "Moreover, the Trump administration can cite ample precedent. The United States granted asylum to a South African anti-apartheid poet in 1983. The Obama administration granted political asylum to a Mexican writer in 2013."

This plea for the U.S. to confer asylum on the novelist comes days after retired U.S. diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez tweeted, "It would be really something if the USG offered political asylum to Houellebecq. Even if Houellebecq would never accept it."

The White House did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment by deadline.

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