On April 21, 1980, 26-year-old Rosie Ruiz crossed the Boston Marathon finish line in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds — the third-fastest women's marathon time ever recorded. What a performance! Especially from a runner who had never run the marathon.

Ruiz, who had posted a much slower time at the 1979 New York City Marathon, looked remarkably fresh after supposedly covering 26.2 miles. Jacqueline Gareau and Patti Lyons, the women chasing the lead, couldn't remember seeing her on the course. Neither could just about anyone else. Race officials eventually determined that Ruiz had entered the Boston race roughly a mile from the finish. Eight days after her triumph, she lost the crown. Investigators also discovered that she had taken the subway during the 1979 New York race. Apparently, her training regimen included mass transit.

Even after being disqualified, Ruíz maintained that she had completed the course and refused to surrender her medal. Here we are in 2026, and we’re learning that riding the subway to the finish line may be a strategy worth exploring.

A quarter-century later, Gareau returned to Boston and finally broke the tape she should have broken in 1980. Justice had taken the scenic route.

Which brings us, naturally, to politics. You didn't think I was going to leave a perfectly good tale about a fraudulent finish line at the finish line, did you?

Joe Biden's 2020 victory still irritates Republicans who watched him campaign from his basement and emerge with more than 81 million votes. In Wisconsin, between 3:26 and 3:44 a.m., the Associated Press tally jumped by 149,520 votes for Biden and 31,803 for Trump. For viewers watching the numbers crawl across a screen, it looked as though someone had taken the subway to the finish line.

There was, however, a documented explanation: Milwaukee and other communities reported large batches of absentee ballots at once. The numbers changed when the votes were reported, not when somebody discovered a bag of ballots beneath a train seat. The Wisconsin absentee-ballot count may have been politically maddening, but the jump alone wasn't evidence of fraud.

And now the 2026 midterms have produced a new crop of winners who look as though they materialized from the back of the pack.

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Consider the Texas Senate upset: James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat elected to the seat in decades. Talarico had missed nearly two weeks of campaigning after saying he had the flu. His absence prompted all manner of speculation, but his campaign provided security-camera images apparently showing him at home. Evidently, a candidate can spend days in bed and still wake up a senator-elect.

In Michigan, Democratic State Senator Sean McCann pulled off a Michigan upset, defeating longtime Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga in a district the GOP had held for years. Huizenga led by almost 10,000 votes; two hours later, McCann led by 1,305. No subway ticket has surfaced, but plenty of Republican jaws probably hit the floor.

North Carolina provides an even better illustration of the voters' disregard for conventional wisdom. LaKesha Womack defeated Republican incumbent Tim Moore in the 14th Congressional District. According to fundraising reports filed in October, Moore had raised more than $2 million. Womack had raised about $59,000. If campaign receipts won elections, Moore would have been handed the laurel wreath before the starting gun.

Then we have Iowa’s Eric Armstrong, who suspended his campaign in September because of health problems. His name remained on the ballot, and he defeated Republican Keith Jones by 865 votes. Imagine leaving the race, going home, and discovering that the voters had carried you over the finish line anyway. Rosie Ruiz couldn’t have written a stranger ending.

And what about Sebastian “Seb” Matta in Arizona? A 2025 high school graduate, the 19-year-old clerk defeated former Republican state Sen. Jeff Dial to become Maricopa County’s clerk of the Superior Court. The job involves considerably more than collecting permission slips. Matta will be in charge of an enormous court-records operation with 670 employees. Try putting that on your college résumé!

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Massachusetts went younger still — or just as young, depending on the birthday. Nineteen-year-old Daniel Darris-O'Connor won a Billerica race against Republican state Rep. Marc Lombardo, an eight-term incumbent. When Lombardo first took office, his challenger was transitioning from Pampers to training pants.

Barely old enough to shave, O’Connor will soon sit in the legislature that governs a state with more than four centuries of colonial history, helped launch the American Revolution, established the nation’s first college, and hosts the annual race that made Rosie Ruíz notorious.

A candidate who gets sick, another who stops campaigning, an underfunded challenger, two teenagers: the 2026 elections provided enough surprises to make an entire field of political consultants swear off forecasting. None of those facts, by itself, means anyone cheated. Rosie Ruiz actually skipped the race; these candidates were on the ballot and won votes. That’s a rather important difference.

Still, Democrats saw a miraculous 23.4% increase in presidential votes in the strange election of 2020. Now, after trouncing Trump in the 2026 midterms, we’re seeing a 25.2% preliminary increase in Democratic House votes. Proving once again that either liberal, female Democrats are eager for Sharia or Rosie Ruíz has a future as a Democratic political consultant. (The fact that she died in 2019 is of no consequence.)

In the end, even after being found to be a fraudster, Ruíz insisted she had won. Even after being disqualified, Ruíz maintained that she had completed the course and refused to surrender her medal. Here we are in 2026, and we’re learning that riding the subway to the finish line may be a strategy worth exploring.

With hanging chads behind us, in the days ahead, as the race tapes are reviewed, eyewitnesses tell their stories, and the sweat on the winner’s brow is measured, America may soon find out whether the Democrats — who managed to turn a historically red map blue — are the Rosie Ruízes of politics.