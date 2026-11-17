Iranian-affiliated hackers have targeted America’s critical infrastructure, including systems responsible for delivering drinking water to our homes. Federal authorities have documented cyberattacks against American water infrastructure, and some incidents have disrupted operations.

On July 30, the FBI issued an alert describing cyber incidents affecting water and wastewater utilities in at least seven states. Attackers gained remote access to electronic equipment used to monitor and control water systems. Some incidents caused loss of water pressure and flooding. Officials warned that pressure loss could potentially allow untreated groundwater into drinking water pipes.

What if water stopped flowing for several days? What if local authorities announced that tap water was temporarily unsafe to drink?

Federal agencies have also warned about Iran-affiliated hackers targeting American infrastructure. Investigators have not publicly established that Iran was responsible for every incident described in July. But regardless of who carried out each attack, the vulnerability deserves our attention.

I don't pretend to be a cybersecurity expert, but I don't think you have to be one to understand the importance of what’s going on here. Most Americans trust that when they turn on a faucet, clean, safe drinking water will come out. We rarely consider the infrastructure, technology, and people required to make that happen.

Before 2012, I never gave drinking water much thought. Like most Americans, I took it for granted. I was oblivious to the problem. That changed during a trip to the Brazilian Amazon with my daughter, where I watched families collect water from a source most Americans wouldn't consider putting to their lips.

I remember thinking how different their lives were from mine, simply because of something as basic as water. That experience ultimately led to the founding of The Bucket Ministry, a Christian nonprofit providing clean, safe drinking water to families living in extreme poverty.

Over the past 14 years, I've walked through the crowded slums of Nairobi, Kenya, and visited villages deep in the Amazon rainforest. I've watched mothers collect visibly contaminated water because they had no other choice. I’ve witnessed children collecting water from mud puddles or precious drops from leaky, filthy pipes — all for drinking.

I've met families whose children were frequently sick from drinking the only water available to them. And I've also witnessed how a reliable water filter can improve a family's daily life.

Those experiences changed my perspective on drinking water. They've also made me pay close attention to what's happening here in America.

I'm not suggesting our country is about to experience the same conditions I've witnessed overseas. We have extraordinary water infrastructure, dedicated utility professionals, and public health systems designed to protect us. But the FBI's warning exposes something we rarely consider: our access to clean water is only as dependable as the systems responsible for delivering it.

RELATED: Bill Gates is right about cyberattacks. That’s the scary part.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Think about how we prepare for emergencies. We purchase generators, keep flashlights handy, and stock groceries when severe weather approaches. Yet how many of us have considered what we'd do if our local water utility experienced a significant disruption? What if water stopped flowing for several days? What if local authorities announced that tap water was temporarily unsafe to drink?

Families can take practical steps to be prepared for situations like this. Maintaining an emergency drinking water supply is a good start. Knowing how your local authorities put out emergency notices is another. Portable filtration systems can be useful in certain situations, particularly when water contains harmful bacteria or protozoa. But not all filters remove viruses, chemicals, or other contaminants. Families should understand their equipment's limitations and follow public health guidance.

At The Bucket Ministry, we've spent years helping families access safer drinking water where municipal treatment systems don’t exist. I’ve seen how something relatively small and affordable can make an enormous difference. That work has taught me the value of dependable options when safe water isn't readily available.

There's another lesson I hope Americans won't miss. While we're concerned about threats to our infrastructure, billions of people worldwide already experience varying degrees of water insecurity. They don't need hackers to interrupt their supply. For many, finding water safe enough to drink is a daily struggle.

Perhaps these warnings will help us appreciate what we have, recognize that even advanced systems have vulnerabilities, and develop greater compassion for people who have never enjoyed the security we take for granted.

Before 2012, I never thought much about drinking water. Today, I think about it every day. My hope is that Americans won't have to experience a major water crisis to learn the same lesson. Clean water is worth protecting, preparing for, and never taking it for granted.