Last month, stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von and Indiana Fever basketball star Sophie Cunningham went viral on Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast for their down-to-earth conversation about faith .

When Von inquired about Cunningham’s faith and her recent baptism as an adult, she noted that she “was raised Catholic” but now identifies as “non-denominational.”

“I love Jesus, and I've actually listened to you a little bit that you're starting to kind of maybe get into it or intrigued by it a little bit,” she said.

When Von confirmed his interest in faith, Cunningham added, “I rely a lot on my faith because of what I do for a living. You get a lot of hate. You get a lot of praise. … It just keeps me stable, and it keeps me to be who I am. Like I don't care what people's opinions are about me because I'm not living for their praise.”

BlazeTV host and Lakepointe Church Pastor Josh Howerton calls Cunningham’s simple response an “A+ center of bull's-eye example” of everyday evangelism.



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“He asked her about her faith. So first of all, she's just out — ‘I'm on team Jesus.’ He knows it. That's half the game,” he says.

What Cunningham did next, he says, is the second half.

“She's turning it to him,” says Howerton, highlighting how she was quick to ask Von about his interest in Jesus.

This gentle turn, he argues, echoes Jesus’ question to his disciples in Matthew 16: “Who do you say that I am?”

He commends Cunningham for the natural way she engaged in the conversation and calls her honesty about how her faith grounds her despite her life in the public eye a “master class” in sharing the gospel.

“She's doing Bible verses and you don't know she's doing Bible verses,” Howerton says.

The verse Cunningham is living out, he says, is Acts 1:8: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

“What Christians get messed up on in evangelism, sharing Christ, is that they get the spot in the courtroom they're supposed to sit in wrong,” Howerton argues.

“They start thinking, ‘OK, I've got to be a lawyer’ when that's not what it said. You got to be a witness,” he continues. “Here's the difference: A lawyer’s job is to make an airtight case; a witness' job is just to share their side of the story.”

Being a faithful witness is what Cunningham did beautifully, Howerton says. “That’s what she’s doing when she's just like, ‘Man, here's what happened to me.’”

But it was what Cunningham said next that really made Howerton “proud.”

When Von expressed distress at feeling “disconnected” from God when he gets “too busy” — like “you charge your phone but then you see it getting low,” he said — Cunningham reassured him with this: “There's nothing that you can or can't do that's going to separate you from God's love and grace and forgiveness. Like that's why Jesus came and died on the cross because he already knew everything you were going to do. … You’re already forgiven.”

“What she's doing is she's applying the gospel to this dude that at the very least is moving towards Jesus,” says Howerton, reciting Romans 8:1: “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”

“God does not love you to the degree that you are like Christ Jesus. He loves you to the degree that you are in Christ Jesus,” he continues, calling Cunningham’s words to Von a “Spirit-filled proclamation of the true gospel.”

To hear more of Howerton’s reaction and breakdown, watch the episode above.