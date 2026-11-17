Paris is burning again. France has arrested thousands after weeks of rioting, yet its authorities have also found time to put one of the country’s best-known novelists under formal investigation for remarks about Islam made four years ago.

The unrest began in September with protests over conditions in French schools. By October 17, anger over living costs and public services had exploded into looting, arson, and street battles. Thousands of businesses were damaged. The bill topped 1 billion euros. Whatever grievances sparked the protests, smashing storefronts and torching public buildings are crimes, not political arguments.

Paris is not a warning about what might happen. It is a warning about what already has.

France has responded with mass arrests, prosecutions, and restrictions on demonstrations. So it would be wrong to say the government is ignoring the rioters. The question is why, amid that disorder, an incendiary novelist’s speech also belongs on the criminal docket.

On November 10, a judge placed Michel Houellebecq under formal investigation for alleged complicity in inciting discrimination, hatred, or violence against a religious or ethnic group. His offense stems from a 2022 interview in which he predicted attacks on mosques and cafés frequented by Muslims — what he called “Bataclans in reverse” — and said Muslims should stop stealing and assaulting people or leave France.

Those are blunt remarks. But a prediction of violence is not necessarily a call for it. Houellebecq’s lawyers insist he never incited anyone and that his statements fall within freedom of expression. The Union of Mosques of France and an anti-racism organization have pursued complaints. A court has yet to convict him.

The point is not that Houellebecq deserves a medal for tact. It is that a country confident in its liberties should be able to answer a novelist without hauling him into criminal proceedings over his opinions. France has suffered genuine Islamist terrorism. Emmanuel Macron’s priority appears to be policing speech rather than addressing the constant turmoil happening in his country.

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Michel Houellebecq Benjamin de Diesbach/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

Think this is merely a French affliction? Look at New Jersey.

Assembly Bill A1146 would establish a state definition of “Islamophobia” for use by public officials and law enforcement when examining alleged discrimination. Some of its examples concern attacks, harassment, and exclusion directed at Muslims. Existing law has ample reason to take those acts seriously.

But the bill goes further. Its definition includes “mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical” allegations about Muslims, including claims of a Muslim demographic threat or takeover. It also cites accusations that Muslim Americans are more loyal to a transnational community than to the United States.

Who decides when a claim about political influence crosses from argument into “stereotype”? Who decides what is a “myth”? And why should those judgments be written into instructions for state officials?

The proposal does contain a First Amendment protection clause and does not, by itself, criminalize criticism of Islam. Good. That makes its broad language no less troubling. Official definitions can influence how complaints are investigated long before a court rules on them.

Virginia has taken a narrower route. State Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim (a Bangladeshi who backed a bill to restrict Virginians’ Second Amendment rights) sponsored Senate Bill 624, carried over to the 2027 session. It would define “Islamophobia” as “malicious prejudice or hatred toward Islam” or Muslims for purposes of existing assault-and-battery law and hate-crime reporting, including cases involving people targeted because they are mistakenly perceived to be Muslim.

The Virginia proposal expressly says it establishes no separate offense and does not restrict speech protected by the First Amendment. That is a meaningful distinction from New Jersey’s sprawling list of examples. But even a narrower bill raises a question: Why does government need to define hostility toward one particular religion instead of applying the law equally to threats and violence against everyone?

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Laurent Demartini/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

This is where America must be more stubborn than Europe. Punish people who assault Muslim — and Christians, Jews, atheists, or anyone else. Defend their freedom to worship — and everyone else’s freedom to challenge what they believe.

Criticism of Islam is not automatically hatred of Muslims. Criticism of Christianity is not automatically hatred of Christians. And arguments about immigration, crime, or religious doctrines do not become illegitimate merely because officials find them offensive. The First Amendment protects the right to express bad opinions as well as good ones; that protection is necessary precisely when tempers run hot.

Paris is not a warning about what might happen. It is a warning about what already has. France imported profound cultural tensions through mass immigration, then turned its scrutiny on those who dared criticize the consequences. America can still reject that bargain. But if we allow officials to police debate over Islam, immigration, and assimilation, we'll import more than Europe's problems. We'll import the speech codes that make those problems dangerous to discuss.

First come the conflicts. Then come the rules against talking about them.