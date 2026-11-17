An Indiana mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 22-month-old daughter, who was found floating face down and "lifeless" in scalding hot bathtub water earlier this month, according to police.

Around noon Nov. 5, Indiana State Police responded to a report of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a residence in Mitchell.

'I can't get her out, and she's pissed.'

Citing court documents, WRTV-TV reported that the father of the child arrived at the home to find 32-year-old Amanda Lane, the toddler's mother, sitting in a chair in a back room of the house.

The station said the father asked where the baby was, and Lane replied, "in the bathtub." WRTV added that the dad ran to the bathroom and found his little girl floating face down in the bathtub, "lifeless and unresponsive," according to court documents.

Court documents said the father told police he grabbed his daughter out of the bathtub.

The father then ran to a relative's home next door while he screamed that his daughter was "gone," according to prosecutors.

According to Lawrence County court documents WXIN-TV obtained, water came out of the toddler's mouth when chest compressions were performed on her.

The child had blisters on her legs "that appeared to be fresh… and appeared to have suffered severe burns to her entire body," the court documents stated.

Court documents added that officers found the temperature of the bathtub water at 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

WBIW-TV reported that the toddler was rushed to Indiana University Health, where she was pronounced dead.

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Citing sworn statements detailed in the affidavit, WBIW reported that a friend of Lane's went to the home around 9 a.m. and stayed until 10:30 a.m. to assist with the toddler.

The witness told investigators that Lane asked her to place the toddler in the bathtub to soak for a diaper rash.

WBIW reported that the witness stated she ran approximately one to two inches of warm water and washed the child. When the witness left the home around 10:30 a.m., the child was playing in the tub, and the witness stated that Lane was fully aware the child was in the water.

According to messages described in the affidavit, the witness contacted Lane through Facebook Messenger at 10:44 a.m., but Lane did not respond.

At 11:24 a.m., Lane allegedly sent a message to the witness that read, "I can't get her out, and she's pissed."

The affidavit said the witness offered to call for help, but Lane responded, "It's fine," "Don't worry about it," and "I got it."

The father said he left the house shortly before 9 a.m. for a court appearance in Lawrence County. The father told investigators that the toddler was active, happy, and appeared normal before he left, according to WBIW.

Lane was arrested and charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The charge is a Level 1 felony, which is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.

Law enforcement told People magazine that Lane was arrested and charged in connection with the girl’s death "based upon probable cause developed through the investigation at the scene, the investigation at the hospital, and witness interviews."

Lane previously served over two years in prison after a conviction of methamphetamine possession and was released in 2023, according to Indiana prison records the magazine reviewed.

The Lawrence County Independent News reported that prosecutors filed a habitual offender enhancement, which can lengthen a sentence for a defendant with prior felony convictions.

The father told investigators that he had been in a relationship with Lane for about four years, and that she was pregnant at the time of her arrest.

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