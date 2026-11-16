Two Florida men who are married to each other, fostered 23 boys, and co-authored a book about adoption are accused of child molestation.

Bradley James Borsuk, 50, and his husband, John David Ballard, 52, were arrested on felony charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12, WTSP-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

'The victim also disclosed that there was a 'rule' in the house, and the rule was not to tell anyone what was happening in the household, or they would get in trouble.'

According to the affidavit, a child was placed in the couple's home between Sept. 20, 2021, and March 9, 2022.

WTSP, citing the affidavit, said the child told investigators that Borsuk and Ballard repeatedly made the child engage in inappropriate sexual contact — "sometimes nearly every day."

Citing authorities, WFLA-TV reported that Borsuk and Ballard allegedly called the child into their bedroom and made him lie naked in bed with them while touching the victim inappropriately.

"The victim also disclosed that there was a 'rule' in the house, and the rule was not to tell anyone what was happening in the household, or they would get in trouble," the affidavit said, according to WFLA.

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Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Borsuk and Ballard fostered 23 boys between 2017 and 2023 and adopted five boys between 2015 and 2023.

WFLA, citing the newly released arrest affidavit, said both Ballard and Borsuk were arrested Nov. 5 on the molestation charge.

What's more, Ballard was arrested for child porn possession and bestiality charges only a few months ago.

Blaze News previously reported that Ballard on June 17 was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of sexual activity involving animals.

The sheriff's office said in a June statement that detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a "person was communicating on the app 'Kik' and disclosing he was sexually abusing his 7-year-old son."

Detectives identified Ballard as the suspect, and police said a search was conducted on his cellphone.

"Dozens of child pornography videos of children between the ages of infancy and eleven years old, and five videos depicting sexual acts between people and animals were discovered," the sheriff's office stated.

At the time of Ballard's arrest, four adoptive children were living in the couple's home.

Sheriff Gualtieri said at a June press conference, "This is really a very difficult case because it involves the betrayal of the trust that the child welfare system puts into people who volunteer to help the most vulnerable among us; and those are children who have been abused, abandoned, and neglected."

The sheriff's office told Blaze News that Ballard was released on a surety bond on Aug. 18 following his June arrest and then rearrested on the new charge Nov. 5. Both Ballard and Borsuk remained behind bars Monday, jail records indicate.

What's more, Ballard and Borsuk co-wrote a book titled "Our Journey: A collection of moments that make a lifetime," self-described as a "living record of the love that knows no boundaries and the incredible story of building a family through the extraordinary gift of adoption."

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