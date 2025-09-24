Dad who fostered about 20 children caught with child porn while leaving cruise with pregnant wife, kids: Affidavit

A Tennessee man who has fostered approximately 20 children was arrested in Florida after authorities discovered child pornography on his phone while he was returning from a cruise with his family, according to court documents.

Jason Alan Miller, 48, was arrested and charged with transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that a Homeland Security Investigations agent observed a screenshot of a folder titled '6yo_rare' containing multiple images of child sexual abuse material.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office told Blaze News that the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Miller on Sept. 13 and booked him into the Broward County Main Jail.

Following an eight-day cruise in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon ship returned Saturday to the Port of Miami, according to Cruisemapper, a cruise information app and website.

According to the affidavit obtained by WJHL-TV, Miller disembarked from the ship along with his pregnant wife and eight children, all ages 5 through 12 — seven of whom he adopted after fostering them.

After arriving at the port, officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection selected Miller for secondary inspection, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

The affidavit said CBP officers inspected Miller’s personal property, including a Samsung Galaxy cell phone.

Miller provided the passcode to unlock the cell phone, according to the affidavit.

WJHL reported, "While searching the device 'pursuant to border search authority,' officers found several photos of suspected child sexual abuse material in the device's saved Google Photos application in a folder named 'telegram,' according to the affidavit."

Citing the affidavit, the Daily Mail reported that the folder contained 45 illicit images.

According to the affidavit, Miller admitted to knowing there was child porn on his cell phone.

Miller had fostered approximately 20 children at his home over the last seven years, according to the affidavit.

If Miller is convicted of both charges, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

The CBP has the authority to inspect personal belongings at U.S. ports of entry:

All persons, baggage, and merchandise arriving in the Customs territory of the United States from places outside thereof are liable to inspection and search by a Customs officer. Port directors and special agents in charge are authorized to cause inspection, examination, and search to be made under section 467, Tariff Act of 1930, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1467), of persons, baggage, or merchandise, even though such persons, baggage, or merchandise were inspected, examined, searched, or taken on board the vessel at another port or place in the United States or the Virgin Islands, if such action is deemed necessary or appropriate.

USA Today reported, "Travelers' rights against warrantless searches are weakened within 100 miles of any port of entry, so any person is subject to being questioned and their electronic devices — including phones, tablets, and laptops — searched by border agents regardless of immigration status."

The outlet said U.S. citizens technically don't have to provide their cell phone's unlock passcode to CBP agents.

The ACLU noted that U.S. citizens cannot be denied entry into the United States for "refusing to produce passwords, provide device access, or submit electronic devices for a search."

However, the ACLU added that those who refuse could be detained, or their device "could be seized and not returned for weeks or months."

The ACLU also said, "Noncitizen visa holders and visitors: You run the risk of being denied entry if you refuse to provide a password, and you should consider that risk before deciding how to proceed."

Carnival Cruise Line, the U.S. Marshals, and the DHS did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

