'You're already forgiven': Sophie Cunningham says her Christian faith helps her deal with haters in the WNBA

Popular and controversial women's basketball player Sophie Cunningham opened up about why her Christian faith is pivotal to her life.

On Thursday's episode of his "This Past Weekend" podcast, comedian Theo Von asked the Indiana Fever player to talk about her religious beliefs.

'There's nothing that you can or can't do that's gonna separate you from God's love and grace and forgiveness.'

"Let's talk about your faith. You got baptized as an adult, right?" Von asked.

"I'm gonna bring you to church with me," she responded.

Cunningham said she doesn't have a home church because of her lifestyle but said she is very connected to her faith.

"I was raised Catholic, but now I'm just like more Christian. I can never say this word — nondenominational? Just said it," she joked.

"I love Jesus, and I've actually listened to you a little bit that you're starting to kind of maybe get into it or intrigued by it a little bit," she added.

"Oh, yeah," Von responded.

"Or maybe that was just you not actually. I don't know, but it's OK. But all I'm saying is, I rely a lot on my faith because of what I do for a living. You get a lot of hate; you get a lot of praise. And I think that just morally in my head, everything, it just keeps me stable, and it keeps me to be who I am," she added.

"I don't care what people's opinions are about me because I'm not living for their praise," Cunningham said.

Von said that he really liked having a prayer connection with God but admitted that he felt bad when he neglected that connection.

"I feel you. ... There's nothing — I'm just gonna say this, and this is for the people listening too, but there's nothing that you can or can't do that's gonna separate you from God's love and grace and forgiveness," she responded.

"That's why Jesus came and died on the cross because He already knew everything you were going to do. So, I mean, that's up to you now to kind of educate yourself and read the Bible," Cunningham added.

"But you're already forgiven," she added.

"I understand that. ... I just feel more of personal connection when I'm prayed up," he said.

"Yeah!" she responded.

"My buddy say, 'Stay prayed up.' My buddy, he say that all the time. 'Stay prayed up.' It's almost like if you talk to somebody every now and then, then you don't have to catch up with them," he added.

"Well, that's a thousand percent what it is," she replied.

"That's what I'm saying," he added.

Von reiterated that sometimes he gets busy and neglects his prayer life.

"That's natural. That's what it is to be human. You just gotta prioritize the good," she replied.

Cunningham went on to praise the people who were "bold and courageous" about speaking out publicly about their faith. She said she believes there is a revival under way.

RELATED: Black WNBA player blames 'white privilege' after getting ejected for flagrant foul on Sophie Cunningham

Cunningham also told Von he should bring on experts to talk more about the interaction between science and faith.

"Yeah. We want to have the pope on, but he won't. I don't even know if he has a phone," Von responded.

"I mean, someone has a phone around there," she responded. "They're not the Amish. And even the Amish have phones."

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