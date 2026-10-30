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Nick Freitas: Did Marxists quietly take over Britain’s most influential institutions?
October 30, 2026
Rafe Heydel-Mankoo explains that the transformation of Britain began when Marxists realized they needed to 'seize the means of cultural production.'
The ideological transformation of Britain started far before Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s time, but British commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo tells BlazeTV host Nick Freitas that it was done quietly — and the British people didn’t notice.
“I see someone very, very rooted in Marxist ideology,” Freitas tells Mankoo of Starmer. “Even if he doesn’t call himself a Marxist or a communist, there’s still a heavy influence.”
“I never got that impression of Tony Blair,” he continues, noting that he always “seemed to be proud to be British.”
“Oh, believe me, the core of the Blair project — the masterstroke — was essentially the fact that they were wolves in sheep's clothing, if I can put it that way,” Mankoo responds. “Tony Blair used to be a card-carrying communist at university.”
“A huge number of his Cabinet ministers were formerly card-carrying Communist Party members, Trotskyists and Maoists and the like. And that was their secret,” he explains. “The British public weren’t aware of the revolution that they were going to unfurl on the country.”
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” he continues, “but in essence, you know, classic Marxism was always about seizing the means of industrial production. But this new cultural Marxism … at the end of the Russian Revolution, people didn’t understand why Britain and Germany hadn't become communist because they thought it was going to happen in the industrialized West.”
The Marxists, Mankoo tells Freitas, “realized that the working classes were small-C conservative patriots” whose “worldview was very much cast in the traditional worldview.”
“And so the cultural Marxists said, we need to change the way they perceive the world,” he says.
“So we need to seize the means of cultural production — the universities, the media, the cultural institutions, the civil service, everything that shapes their worldview,” he continues.
“And that essentially is what happened under Tony Blair — the complete control of the universities and the capture of our civil service, of essentially every institution in this country.”
“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.
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