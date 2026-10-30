Ilhan Omar's ex-husband (and alleged brother) admits he is homosexual

The Minnesota congresswoman who calls herself "Ilhan Omar" just had her decade-old narrative blown up by her ex-husband.

Federal investigators have long suspected that the Democrat congresswoman's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her alleged brother, was a sham intended to help the effeminate British-Somali national secure permanent residency in the United States.

'Democrats should understand that the allegation is almost certainly true.'

The congresswoman — whose real name may be "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi," according to a Justice Department court filing dated October 21 — has long defended the legitimacy of her former marriage to Elmi, but she will have a harder time doing so now that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi has admitted to being a homosexual.

Blaze News previously noted that Elmi, who reportedly fled the U.S. after federal officials asked for evidence that his marriage to the congresswoman was legitimate, is now an academic focused on LGBT matters. TMZ highlighted on Friday that LGBT issues are more than just a scholarly interest for the congresswoman's ex-husband.

In an August 2026 paper titled "Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya," Elmi identifies "as a gay man of the East African diaspora" whose "fieldwork was never neutral."

Neither Elmi nor the congresswoman's office immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

RELATED: Ilhan 'Omar' could be COOKED: Even the New York Times is pushing brother-marriage evidence

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In the article, Elmi discusses the pros and cons of his "perceived queerness" in the field, noting that his obvious homosexuality "sometimes enabled me to build rapport in more queer-friendly settings."

In addition to talking about "moments of solidarity with fellow queers," Elmi also discusses the "homophobic insults" he claims to have endured.

The congresswoman was legally married to the "gay"-identifying scholar from 2009 until 2017.

Abdihakim Osman, a self-identified friend of the Democrat congresswoman, claimed to the Daily Mail in 2020 that the congresswoman had confirmed that Elmi was her brother and that she married him so he could remain in the United States.

This might explain why there was some overlap between two of the congresswoman's marriages.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board revealed in 2019 that while still legally married to Elmi, the congresswoman filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with Ahmed Hirsi, a man whom she married in a Muslim ceremony in 2002 and with whom she has multiple children.

After allegedly separating from Elmi with a Muslim divorce in 2011, the congresswoman reunited and had another child with Hirsi in 2012, then formally divorced Elmi in 2017, reported the Center for Immigration Studies.

The Democrat congresswoman has repeatedly denied the allegations that Elmi is her brother.

The Obama Department of Justice investigated the brother-husband allegations as far back as 2016, and investigators reportedly found evidence that Elmi and the congresswoman are siblings. However, a U.S. attorney in Minnesota reportedly shut down the investigation shortly after President Joe Biden took office in 2021, according to the New York Post.

The revelation about Elmi's apparent sexual identity comes just one day after a damning New York Times report about the congresswoman's marriage to Elmi. In response to the NYT report, Joe Radinovich, one of the congresswoman's former Democrat colleagues in the Minnesota House of Representatives, threw her under the bus, tweeting: "Democrats should understand that the allegation is almost certainly true — whatever conclusion they draw from that point could vary — and her denials calling it a right-wing, Islamophobic or racist conspiracy are almost certainly not."

President Donald Trump demanded the congresswoman's immediate resignation last week and announced, "She will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth."