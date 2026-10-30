Glenn Beck: This LEAKED election playbook should alarm every American

The Democrats' fight over midterms has already been scripted, and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is sounding the alarm.

In a 14-page document written by Protect Democracy, two former Obama White House lawyers detail a playbook for the midterms that has been handed to progressive state lawmakers “all across the country by a network called the State Innovation Exchange.”

“It is stamped ‘confidential’ across the top,” Glenn says.

“Protect democracy,” he continues. “How do you protect democracy? First of all, we’re not a democracy. We’re a republic. But how do you protect democracy? You make sure that you do nothing to delegitimize the vote.”

“It is a playbook for the midterms, not for winning votes, but for what happens after the votes are cast, and it lays out seven scenarios: intimidation at the polls, federal investigations, seizures of ballots and machines, fighting over counting, mass ballot challenges, refusals to certify,” he explains.

“And for each one, there’s a plan,” he adds.

The plan, he says, is to “educate community members so when they serve on a grand jury, they’re going to reject improper prosecutions.”

“If a federal investigation opens, frame it immediately as intimidation meant to overturn the election,” he continues.

“If election materials are seized, the instructions are to make escalation politically costly. Prepare your message before election day. Pre-bunk any emergency before it's declared. And if necessary, organize mass mobilizations,” he adds.

The playbook then explains that “when we fight feelings with facts, we lose.”

“So don’t use facts, use feelings,” Glenn says. “Is that some of the worst, most dangerous advice when you are on the precipice of the whole world being engulfed in flames?”

“The guide also says to accept the results no matter who wins. Good. We’re going to hold you to that. Good. But if you actually want a fair vote, why do any of this?” he continues, asking, “Why have mass demonstrations planned?”

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