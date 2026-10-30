BlazeTV announces election-night special as control of Congress hangs in the balance

With control of Congress at stake, Americans will head to the polls Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026 midterm elections, setting the stage for a consequential night in American politics.

As election results begin rolling in across the country, Nick Freitas, John Doyle, Steve Deace, Glenn Beck, Sara Gonzales, Pat Gray, Dave Landau, Auron MacIntyre, and more will join BlazeTV's live 2026 midterm election coverage, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on November 3.

The broadcast will feature live election results, political analysis, and real-time reactions as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of the House and Senate.

A consequential election for both parties

The 2026 midterms arrive at a pivotal point in President Donald Trump's second term, with Republicans and Democrats competing for control of Congress.

The results will help determine the political landscape for the remainder of Trump's presidency, with implications for congressional priorities, federal spending, immigration policy, and the direction of both major parties heading into the 2028 presidential election.

From competitive Senate races to closely watched House contests, election night will provide an early picture of how voters are responding to the first two years of Trump's return to the White House.

BlazeTV's coverage will follow the biggest developments as they happen, with commentary from hosts offering their perspectives on the results and their implications.

A different approach to election night

Rather than relying exclusively on traditional election-night panels and electoral maps, BlazeTV's special will bring together personalities from across the network for candid discussions, live reactions, and analysis as the results unfold.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. ET with John Doyle leading the opening coverage before Steve Deace takes over the main election-night broadcast at 9 p.m. ET.

Throughout the night, viewers can expect updates on key races, conversations about the changing political landscape, and reactions from familiar BlazeTV voices as states report their results.

The broadcast is designed to give audiences more than election returns, offering a broader conversation about what those results could mean for the country.

Viewers will have a chance to join the conversation

BlazeTV subscribers will also have an opportunity to participate directly in the election-night coverage.

Throughout the broadcast, hosts will take questions submitted exclusively through the BlazeTV live chat, allowing viewers to raise issues, ask about election developments, and potentially have their questions answered on the air.

The interactive element gives subscribers a way to engage with the discussion as the night unfolds.

How to watch BlazeTV's 2026 midterm election coverage

BlazeTV Midterms 2026

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel

The entire election-night broadcast will be available to watch free on YouTube, with no subscription required.

Viewers who want to participate in the exclusive BlazeTV chat can also take advantage of a free seven-day trial of BlazeTV+, which includes access to the network's programming and on-demand content.

To watch on BlazeTV or join the live conversation, you can subscribe here.

With major congressional races on the ballot and the direction of Washington at stake, BlazeTV's election-night special will bring together its hosts and viewers for a night of live coverage, discussion, and analysis.