VIDEO: Hardworking Red Baron dad TELLS OFF influencer recording prank — and the online reaction is priceless

A hardworking father of four has become an internet hero after he expressed all his anger and frustration against a social media prankster at a market in White Lake, Michigan.

The influencer was tricking strangers into thinking he stole $10 from them and recording their reaction for views when he confronted a man restocking frozen pizzas for Red Baron.

'You're probably making money off this, and I can't even pay my goddamn mortgage! And I got four kids at home!'

The interaction began friendly enough, but when the worker realized he was being targeted for a prank, his anger boiled over.

"You think this is funny, don't you? You're recording me right now?" the man says.

Later, at the checkout aisle, the man confronts the influencer again after he walks by and "thanks" him for the $20.

"I will destroy you!" the worker says.

"It's not that deep, man. It's just a joke," the influencer mumbles.

"You're just a little punk," the worker responds with some added expletives.

"No, it's not a joke to me, OK? I don't have time for this crap in my life. My life is hard enough as it is!"

He goes on to say that he has to work late and his children are at home without him.

"You're probably making money off this, and I can't even pay my goddamn mortgage! And I got four kids at home!" the man adds. "So not funny!"

The influencer does appear to somewhat regret the reaction and half-heartedly apologizes, but then he went on and uploaded the video to the internet.

Viewers immediately took the side of the dad and began calling on the Red Baron company to make sure he wasn't punished for the reaction.

Then someone opened a GoFundMe account titled "Support a harassed Red Baron worker" for his benefit.

So many people are fed up with influencers and also frustrated with the high cost of living that they donated to support the Michigan dad.

They have now raised over $500,000 for the harassed dad as of Friday.

The Red Baron company saw that the reaction went viral and hopped on board with the cause. It named its worker, who is now known as Walt, their "employee of the month."

RELATED: YouTube influencer pranked 'aggressive cops' for views — they charged him with a felony

"He’s still here. He’s got a fan club. Including us," the company posted.

An update on the GoFundMe indicated that the creator had been able to contact Walt, and he responded that he was "blown away" by the reaction from everyone.

The account of the influencer has been deactivated.

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