Former special-ed teacher who allegedly booked hotel rooms for sex with student is sentenced — but won't have to go to jail

A former Minnesota high school special-education teacher who was accused of booking hotel rooms to have sex with a student has learned her fate, and she doesn't have to return to jail.

Ann Margaret Bacon, 27, pleaded guilty in September to third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a prohibited occupational relationship.

'Please be assured that the trust and safety of our students remain our utmost priority.'

On Monday in Ramsey County District Court, the former teacher was sentenced to 180 days, according to the Pioneer Press. But Bacon will be permitted to serve her sentence on electronic home monitoring.

Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. also sentenced Bacon to two years of supervised probation, and she will receive two days of credit for time already served in custody.

In August 2022, Bacon was hired as a special-education teacher at Tartan High School in Oakdale, according to the school district.

The Pioneer Press reported in February 2024 that a criminal complaint stated that a witness and her friend in July 2023 sounded the alarm about a possible teacher-student relationship of concern "because they did not feel the situation was appropriate."

Another witness told police that the alleged male victim, who was 18 years old at the time, had been "acting secretively" and spending time with Bacon, according to the complaint.

The Pioneer Press said "Witness B" told police about sexually explicit messages and photos of Bacon and "Victim 1 on Victim 1's phone." There also were photos of them in a hotel room, the paper said.

The victim told authorities that he first had sex with Bacon in her car near his house in July 2023, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint also said police obtained records showing Bacon rented hotel rooms on four different occasions for one night each time.

RELATED: VIDEO: Married teacher shows cops where in classroom she allegedly had sex with student — offered to leave husband for him

Witnesses allegedly informed investigators that Bacon purchased alcohol for minors, according to the New York Post.

The criminal complaint noted that she received a $40 Venmo payment that was labeled as "liqq" but that Bacon "claimed she didn't remember who it was from or what it was for."

The Pioneer Press also reported that Bacon resigned from her teaching position on Feb. 8, 2024 — the same day police interviewed her regarding accusations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Tartan Principal Bethany DeCent notified families and school staff in February 2024, "Please be assured that the trust and safety of our students remain our utmost priority. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement's investigation and will continue to do so throughout the process."

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