Students walking out of school in protest against ICE and other issues on Monday soon turned to violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some of the protesters fought each other, and others threw frozen water bottles at people in local federal buildings, the LAPD said. "Several people at the local federal facilities are reporting being hit by frozen water bottles by demonstrators," the police noted.

Police responded to the restaurant after chairs and tables were thrown during the fight, and a hammer may have been used at some point.

Some 7,000 students in L.A. walked out of class, reports say. While most seemed to be upset about immigration enforcement, others were protesting state universities possibly reinstating SAT and ACT scores as part of the admissions process once again.

KTLA-TV reported that some students walked to the steps outside City Hall in Downtown Los Angeles on Spring Street, with a reporter estimating those at City Hall to be in the hundreds. Many of the protesters waved Mexican flags and held protest signs, according to KTLA.

One young person tore an American flag apart with his teeth, the L.A. Times reported. "It’s a beautiful country, it’s just the system," he said.

At an El Pollo Loco restaurant in Northridge, a large fight broke out between people who may have been part of the student walkout, according to KCBS-TV.

Police responded to the restaurant after chairs and tables were thrown during the fight, and a hammer may have been used at some point. A teenager could be seen in the KCBS news video with a bandage on his head.

Police said as many as 25 students might have been involved in the fight.

The LAPD Central Division said some streets were shut down because of the protest and that at one point participants surrounded a car before the driver was able to reverse and leave the area.

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Los Angeles has been at the center of many of the larger protests against the president's mass deportation policies.

In one violent incident from Dec. 2025, a man was caught on video tossing Molotov cocktail-style explosives at officers outside an L.A. federal building. He was taken into custody, and nobody was injured in that incident.

In June 2025, President Donald Trump ordered hundreds of active U.S. Marines be sent to Los Angeles to help protect federal personnel and property. They were pulled out a month later after California officials accused the president of militarizing the streets.