Trump admin pulls troops from Los Angeles after being accused of 'militarization' by California lawmakers

After histrionic accusations from Democratic lawmakers in California about the "militarization" of Los Angeles by the Trump administration, the Pentagon said all of the troops were being pulled.

President Donald Trump had ordered the troops into L.A. after protests against immigration enforcement efforts turned into violent rioting in the days after June 7. Mayor Karen Bass (D) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) both downplayed the violence in order to oppose what they claimed was "illegal militarization" ordered by the president.

'The federal government is turning the military against American citizens. This is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy.'

On Monday, military officials said 700 active-duty Marines were leaving Los Angeles after ordering 2,000 federalized California National Guardsmen the week prior to leave the city.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell released a statement about the decision to ABC News.

"With stability returning to Los Angeles, [Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth] has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: Lawlessness will not be tolerated," said Parnell. "Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law. We're deeply grateful for their service, and for the strength and professionalism they brought to this mission."

However, 2,000 guardsmen will stay in Los Angeles to defend federal buildings.

Newsom and Bass had accused the president of inciting the rioting by ramping up deportation efforts in Los Angeles and of taking advantage of the rioting to militarize the streets.

“This was provoked by the White House,” said Bass to reporters in June. "The reason why, we don't know. I posit that we are part of a national experiment to determine how far the federal government can go in reaching in and taking over power from a governor, power from a jurisdiction, and frankly leaving our city and our citizens, our residents, in fear."

RELATED: Los Angeles Mayor Bass sues Trump admin to protect illegal aliens from mass deportations

"I just filed an emergency motion in court to immediately block the ongoing and unnecessary militarization of Los Angeles," wrote Newsom on June 10. "The federal government is turning the military against American citizens. This is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy."

The governor was initially successful, but the Trump administration very quickly won in appeals court and was allowed to maintain the troop presence in Los Angeles.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!