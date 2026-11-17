A Democratic lawmaker from California is facing mockery and ridicule for proposing to send each American a $1,700 check.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) floated the idea on Monday in a post on social media, where many rebuked it because it would almost certainly send inflation climbing higher.

'Let’s put it on Trump’s desk.'

"I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran. Democrats have a chance to deliver," he said on social media. "The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Trump’s desk."

Khanna putting the date in January means he wants Democrats to pass the measure after they take control of both chambers of Congress.

The proposal was widely ridiculed on the X platform.

"'Elect me to solve the affordability crisis[.]' And your very first proposal is to print money. You people are a f***ing joke. Unbelievable," read one response.

"Knowing Washington, they’ll spend $5,000 to mail you a $1,700 check and call it making you whole. And that’s giving Washington the benefit of the doubt," responded another critic.

Others pointed out that government spending was already to blame for rising inflation.

"Deficit spending to send checks does not make anyone whole, it just takes from one pocket to put in the other, raises interest rates, and causes more inflation," read another reply.

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Others criticized Khanna over a recent report about his apparently prolific stock trading.

The economic effects from the military operation in Iran have been blamed by many for the midterm massacre that eviscerated Republicans, from the federal government all the way down to local municipalities.

Khanna has also suggested that Congress could end the military operation by defunding it.

"I would stop the funding," the Democrat said just before the midterm elections. "The House and the Senate should stop the funding for any further actions in the Iran war. That’s what we did to stop the Vietnam War, and we need to stop this war in Iran."

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