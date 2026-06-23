'Time to sue this liar': Elon Musk bristles at Democrat's accusations of DOGE child deaths

Tech trillionaire Elon Musk threatened to file a lawsuit against Rep. Ro Khanna of California after the Democrat accused him of "possibly" causing millions of child deaths: "Time to sue this liar."

Musk helmed the Department of Government Efficiency and presided over massive cuts in foreign aid that he said were mostly waste, fraud, and abuse. He has since left the DOGE and returned to his various tech ventures.

'The richest man in the world announced that he plans to sue me and called for my arrest. I will not be intimidated.'

Critics of the DOGE cuts have since accused Musk of being responsible for child deaths that were supposedly caused by the cessation of foreign aid. They cite a study claiming that the number of child deaths could reach into the millions by 2030.

While many have repeated the accusation, Musk finally fired back when Khanna used it as a part of his campaign to increase taxes on the wealthy to pay for liberal social programs.

"He’s such an evil liar," Musk said Sunday on X, the social media platform he owns.

Khanna said during a podcast interview released Saturday that Musk should be subpoenaed by Congress if the Democrats take over after the midterms and made to answer for the supposed damage done by the DOGE cuts.

Musk called for Khanna's arrest based on insider-trading accusations — which Khanna has denied — and added that Khanna should be imprisoned.

Khanna responded by calling on Musk to testify before Congress.

"Elon Musk Wants Me in Prison," the Democrat said. "I Want Him Under Oath. The richest man in the world announced that he plans to sue me and called for my arrest. I will not be intimidated."

Musk also argued that the cuts were justified and none led to any deaths:

All DOGE required was contact information of the recipients to confirm that funding was not fraudulent. No validated medical funding was stopped.



Anything that appeared to be legitimate lifesaving funding continued and is now administered by the State Department.



If anyone had actually died as a result of DOGE, their names would be worldwide headline news!

Musk previously also called Khanna "great" in Dec. 2022 during a debate on free speech in social media.

The attacks on Musk's wealth escalated after he became the first trillionaire in human history when the SpaceX initial public offering spiked his net worth.

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett calls DOGE a 'scam' and 'cover-up' to help Elon Musk profit

The achievement led to a public debate about whether trillionaires should be allowed to exist and how progressive the tax system in the U.S. should be for the wealthiest individuals.

"We can tax billionaires a modest amount to make sure everyone has a fair chance while keeping our innovative engine," said Khanna in March.

The SpaceX market capitalization spiked to a high of $2.66 trillion before seeing a correction Tuesday and losing about $600 billion.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!