Video captures the moment a violent patient attacks a nurse — who has an 'obsession' with jiujitsu

A hospital surveillance video shows a nurse taking on a violent patient and taking him down to the ground after getting attacked.

The harrowing incident unfolded at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Emergency Department in Queensland, Australia, according to WFLA-TV.

'I don't think he anticipated the nurse having an obsession with jiujitsu for over 10 years.'

The nurse, Daniel Nelson, described what led to the alleged attack.

"He'd been spitting on the floor, abusing staff, and generally behaving like an absolute grub," Nelson said about the patient. "Was asked to leave; I opted to escort him out."

The video shows Nelson escorting the patient through the lobby toward the doors when the patient turns around and throws various objects at the nurse.

Nelson confidently squares up against the man and swings him over his shoulder onto the ground.

"I don't think he anticipated the nurse having an obsession with jiujitsu for over 10 years," Nelson added.

The nurse grapples with the patient on the ground before finally being able to get him into a headlock. Four security officers eventually come to assist Nelson and take control of the patient.

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"Violence against health care workers isn't 'just part of the job.' It's unacceptable," Nelson said. "Alcohol is no excuse. To all my colleagues who continue to show up despite this sort of behavior: I see you, and I appreciate what you do every day."

Although the incident occurred in Oct. 2024, Nelson published video of the incident on July 29.

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