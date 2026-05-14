Husband and wife intervene after seeing Florida mom discipline 4-year-old son — then police arrest the couple

A husband and wife were arrested for attacking a Florida mom who had disciplined her 4-year-old son in public, according to a police arrest report.

The mother told police her child was misbehaving and spat in her face, so she responded by smacking him once in the mouth and also on the side of his torso, according to WPLG-TV.

The victim's shirt was ripped off, leaving her wearing only a bra.

That's when 66-year-old Terry Williams allegedly intervened and told her she could not hit her child. He claimed that he worked for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The woman said he walked away after she told him to leave her alone.

That's when the man's wife, 63-year-old Mary Thalia Williams, "aggressively" approached the woman and tried to talk to her about child discipline.

The woman said Mary Williams got between the mom and her car and would not allow her to leave.

An altercation began after the woman tried to slide Mary Williams away from her car. She responded by scratching and choking the victim.

The woman told police she felt as if she was close to passing out.

During the fight, Mary Williams grabbed the victim's shirt, and her husband also joined in, grabbing the victim's shirt and her hair. The victim's shirt was ripped off, leaving her wearing only a bra.

Mary Williams also allegedly got into the car, turned it off, and stole the victim's car keys.

A witness told police that the victim didn't appear to be fighting but only trying to escape from the fight.

"They were on both sides, and they were just grabbing her, and they were ripping the scrub shirt off of her," the witness said to WPLG.

The couple was ultimately arrested, and Mary Williams was charged with burglary and simple battery, while Terry Williams was charged with battery. Police said neither of the two work for DCF.

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Mary Williams was held on a $5,000 bond, while Terry Williams was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

When a reporter confronted Terry Williams about the witness account of the fight, he responded, "Wow, really? Interesting."